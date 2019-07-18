SECTIONS
Breaking: 3 Republicans Defect, Help House Dems Pass Massive Min. Wage Hike to $15/Hr

Incoming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi blows a kiss as she receives applause at the start of the 116th Congress and swearing-in ceremony on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 3, 2019 in Washington, D.C.Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty ImagesIncoming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi blows a kiss as she receives applause at the start of the 116th Congress and swearing-in ceremony on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 3, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images)

By Joe Setyon
Published July 18, 2019 at 10:05am
The House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday that would raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.

“The measure would gradually hike the U.S. pay floor to $15 by 2025, then index further hikes to median wage growth,” as CNBC noted. “It would also phase out lower minimum wage paid to tipped workers.”

If the bill became the law, it would represent the first federal minimum wage hike since 2009, when the minimum hourly pay went up to $7.25.

The legislation passed in a largely party-line vote, 231-199.

But three Republicans did break ranks and join with their Democratic colleagues in voting “yes” on the “Raise the Wage Act.”

Those three Republicans were Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Francis Rooney of Florida and Chris Smith of New Jersey, per CNN’s Haley Byrd.

Six Democrats, meanwhile, voted “no” on the bill.

“This is an historic day,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said on the House floor Thursday before the chamber voted, according to The Washington Post.

“Today we wake up for a day of jubilation because of the sense of fairness this legislation engenders. We wake up with a smile on our face, showing the world with all the love in our hearts, and that love in our hearts is about fairness for the American people,” she added.

Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia, who introduced the legislation, expressed similar sentiments.

“I commend my colleagues for taking this important step towards creating an economy that works for everyone,” Scott said in a statement.

“Now, Senate Republicans must decide to either stand with American workers or turn their backs on hardworking people across the country,” he added.

But it’s highly unlikely that will happen.

As The Post pointed out, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has said the upper chamber does not plan to take up the legislation.

Even if it did, the bill would face an uphill battle, considering Republicans hold 53 seats in the Senate, compared to 47 senators who caucus with Democrats.

Most House Democrats supported the legislation despite the Congressional Budget Office reporting earlier this month that while raising the minimum wage to $15/hour would lift 1.3 million people out of poverty, it would also cost $1.3 million people their jobs and “reduce business income and raise prices.”

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







