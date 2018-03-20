Breaking: 3 Students Arrested at School Cruz Attacked, Guns and Knives Figured Into Arrest

Three students have been arrested at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, over a month after shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at the Florida high school.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of one of the students for making a threat on social media in a post that showed the student with a handgun, according to NBC Miami.

“A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the school to investigate a tip and interviewed the 10th-grader about photos he shared on Snapchat,” Broward Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “In one image, the teen displays a gun in his waistband. In a second image, he shows off bullets.”

The two photos, according to a detective, had threatening messages and one was directed at a person named “Josh.”

The student was held under Florida’s Baker Act and taken to a facility for a mental health evaluation.

In separate incidents, two other students were arrested Tuesday for bringing weapons to school.

One student pulled out a 2-inch knife while arguing with a female student, according to WPTV, and the other had a 9-inch knife in his backpack, which a student saw on the bus.

In addition to the arrests on campus, a Broward Sheriff’s deputy was suspended on the same day for sleeping in his patrol car steps away from the building where Cruz made his deadly rampage.

Deputy Moises Carotti was suspended without pay after a sergeant received a tip about the sleeping deputy on Monday evening, Patch reported.

“The sergeant responded to the marked patrol vehicle, which was parked on the northwest corner of the 1200 building,” officials said. “He knocked on the window to get Carotti’s attention, who appeared to be sleeping.”

To make matters worse for the deputy, he was caught sleeping an hour after Zachary Cruz, the brother of the accused gunman, was arrested for trespassing at the school.

A deputy was sent to replace Carotti, whose suspension is being evaluated by an internal affairs investigation.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott sent a letter to Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel and School Superintendent Robert Runcie following the incident with orders to secure every point of entry at the high school whenever students are present.

“Parents, students and teachers have recently endured one of the worst tragedies in Florida history. They must be assured that every necessary step is being taken to increase safety and ensure no unauthorized people are allowed on campus,” Scott wrote.

He continued, “Today, I am requesting that immediate action be taken to require an armed law enforcement officer to secure every point of entry at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School while students are on campus.”

“To help with this goal, the state is willing to provide assistance from the Florida Highway Patrol, until a more permanent safety plan can be put into place.”

