Breaking: These 4 GOP Reps. Just Voted with Dems To Condemn Trump’s Tweets

The House of Representatives voted largely along party lines Tuesday to condemn as “racist” President Donald Trump’s remarks Sunday regarding a group of progressive female lawmakers.

Trump suggested in a series of tweets that the congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.”

In response to the president’s remarks, House Democrats proposed a resolution slamming him for “legitimiz[ing] fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color,” according to draft of the legislation obtained by Fox News.

While the resolution, which passed by a 240-187 vote, was mainly supported by Democrats, four Republicans bucked their party and voted to condemn Trump’s remarks.

The house just voted 240-187 to condemn Trump’s comments — Daniel Newhauser (@dnewhauser) July 16, 2019

The four Republicans to vote “yes,” according to The Washington Post’s Paul Kane, were Reps. Will Hurd of Texas, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Fred Upton of Michigan and Susan Brooks of Indiana.

That’s a wrap. Vote closed. 235 Dems voting yes, joined by 4 Rs and 1 independent. — Paul Kane (@pkcapitol) July 16, 2019

Hurd, for his part, has previously called Trump’s remarks “racist” and “xenophobic.”

“The four women he is referring to are actually citizens of the United States, three of the four were born here,” Hurd told CNN on Monday, according to The Hill.

Trump’s remarks appeared to take aim at four progressive lawmakers: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. Of those four, only Omar, who came to the U.S. from Somalia as a child, was born outside of the United States.

“It’s also behavior that’s unbecoming of the leader of the free world,” Hurd said.

Libertarian-leaning Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, a former Republican who left the party to become an independent earlier this month, also voted to support the resolution.

The vote came several hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California slammed Trump’s tweets in speech on the House floor.

“There is no place anywhere for the president’s words, which are not only divisive, but dangerous — and have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color,” Pelosi said Tuesday. “It’s so sad because you would think that there would be a given that we would universally, in this body, just say, ‘Of course. Of course.’”

“There’s no excuse for any response to those words but a swift and strong unified condemnation,” she added, according to Fox News.

“Every single member of this institution, Democratic and Republican, should join us in condemning the president’s racist tweets. To do anything less would be a shocking rejection of our values, and a shameful abdication of our oath of office to protect the American people. I urge a unanimous vote, and yield back the balance of my time.”

