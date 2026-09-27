Breaking: 5 Arrested, Bomb Squad Sweeps US Air Base Used for Iran Missions as Suspected Terror Plot Is Thwarted

Five men were arrested Sunday for reportedly planning a terror attack on a U.K. airbase currently being used to facilitate U.S. military operations in Iran.

The base, RAF Fairford, located roughly 90 minutes outside London, saw a massive surge of emergency personnel flock to it early Sunday at the time of the arrests.

Properties on the base were promptly evacuated as reported by KNSD.

Bomb squad robots have been seen sweeping the areas and closely investigating vans located on the premises.

Counterterrorism police are now investigating the incident further.

BREAKING: Five men are nabbed near a UK airbase that’s used by U.S. forces for Iran war operations. The suspects were arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist attack. An Army bomb squad has been called in as police launch a sweeping investigation.@Jeff_Paul Paul reports… pic.twitter.com/ihtuEezSCB — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 27, 2026

According to the Associated Press, U.S. forces have used the base for “strictly limited strikes” during the Iran conflict.

The U.K. government allowed the U.S. to use the base to target Iranian missile sites.

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