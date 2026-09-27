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Armed police block a road leading into RAF Fairford air base outside London, which has been used to facilitate US strikes in Iran on Sept. 27, 2026.
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Armed police block a road leading into RAF Fairford air base outside London, which has been used to facilitate US strikes in Iran on Sept. 27, 2026. (Justin Tallis - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: 5 Arrested, Bomb Squad Sweeps US Air Base Used for Iran Missions as Suspected Terror Plot Is Thwarted

 By Michael Austin  September 27, 2026 at 8:27am
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Five men were arrested Sunday for reportedly planning a terror attack on a U.K. airbase currently being used to facilitate U.S. military operations in Iran.

The base, RAF Fairford, located roughly 90 minutes outside London, saw a massive surge of emergency personnel flock to it early Sunday at the time of the arrests.

Properties on the base were promptly evacuated as reported by KNSD.

Bomb squad robots have been seen sweeping the areas and closely investigating vans located on the premises.

Counterterrorism police are now investigating the incident further.

According to the Associated Press, U.S. forces have used the base for “strictly limited strikes” during the Iran conflict.

The U.K. government allowed the U.S. to use the base to target Iranian missile sites.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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