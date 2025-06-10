Share
Breaking: ABC Reporter Let Go Over Attack on Trump, Stephen Miller, as Woke Media Realize They're Losing Culture War

 By Bryan Chai  June 10, 2025 at 4:23pm
It appears that violating company policy as your contract nears its end is not a great negotiating tactic.

That appears to be the lesson that controversial, now-former ABC News reporter Terry Moran is learning in real time.

Moran made waves Sunday when he took to social media platform X to lambaste President Donald Trump and White House advisor Stephen Miller as some sort of bastions of hatred and bigotry.

While Moran deleted the post, it lived on, thanks to the internet — and Vice President J.D. Vance.

“The thing about Stephen Miller is not that he is the brains behind Trumpism,” Moran wrote. “Yes, he is one of the people who conceptualizes the impulses of the Trumpist movement and translates them into policy.

“But that’s not what’s interesting about Miller.

“It’s not brains. It’s bile.

Did ABC do the right thing in essentially firing Moran?

“Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater.

“You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate.

“Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred [is] only a means to an end, and that end his his [sic] own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment.”

A mortified ABC News swiftly suspended Moran for his accusatory remarks, and it appears that suspension couldn’t have come at a worse time for Moran.

That’s because, according to CNN media reporter Brian Stelter, ABC News is turning Moran’s suspension into something a little more permanent.

Related:
Senior ABC News Correspondent Suspended for 'Absolutely Vile' Attack on Stephen Miller and Trump

“Terry Moran is out at ABC News,” Stelter reported Tuesday.

“We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post – which was a clear violation of ABC News policies – we have made the decision to not renew,” an ABC representative said, according to Stelter.

The rep added: “At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism.”

While wanton attacks on Trump and his administration were fairly common during his first presidency, the mandate that was delivered in November 2024 has given many networks pause when it comes to relentless anti-Trumpism.

(Even a show as aggressively anti-Trump as ABC’s “The View” is reportedly being told to tone things down.)

ABC News is not immune to this allegation, and few things crystallized the network’s seeming anti-Trump bias more than the ballyhooed presidential debate between Trump and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris, which aired on that network.

One of the ABC News debate moderators casually linked Trump to the Ku Klux Klan shortly before the debate, and the other was largely derided for his actual moderating performance.

Given Moran’s release, it appears ABC News intends to take these matters more seriously now.

