Breaking: 2 Shooters at California Islamic Center Neutralized - Multiple Causalities Confirmed

Police responded Monday to reports of an active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego in the Clairemont Mesa neighborhood of San Diego, California.

Authorities said the incident prompted a large emergency response and ongoing investigation.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed officers were dispatched after reports of gunfire near the mosque around midday.

CNN reported that two shooters are dead, while three other adults were killed.







WVTM reported that, according to police spokesman Officer Anthony Carrasco, multiple shots were reported at the Islamic facility, though authorities initially could not confirm whether the shooter or shooters were inside or outside the building.

The Islamic Center of San Diego is considered the largest mosque in San Diego County.

The campus also includes the Al Rashid School, which offers courses in the Arabic language, Islamic studies, and Quran instruction.

Nick Sortor initially reported that the school on site had been evacuated and all children accounted for. Aerial footage showed more than a dozen children holding hands and being walked out of the parking lot of the center.

🚨 UPDATE: San Diego Police say the situation at the Islamic Center is still “ACTIVE BUT CONTAINED,” and it is NOT believed there is still an at-large shooter Thankfully, the grade school on-site has been EVACUATED, and all children are accounted for 🙏🏻 Multiple casuaIties have… pic.twitter.com/LpL9ZPzFHP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 18, 2026

Television aerial footage showed a heavy police presence surrounding the area, with numerous law enforcement vehicles stationed near the mosque and neighboring streets.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said he had been briefed on the situation and urged residents to avoid the area while first responders worked to secure the scene.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was also briefed, according to statements from his office. Officials thanked emergency personnel and encouraged the public to follow law enforcement instructions.

Police later announced that “the threat at the Islamic center has been neutralized,” though investigators remained at the location for several hours afterward.

Authorities established a reunification center at Hathaway Street for family members and others seeking information about loved ones affected by the incident.

Community members described hearing sirens and seeing helicopters overhead as the situation unfolded.

Social media posts reflected concern from residents living near the mosque.

Officials continued asking the public to avoid speculation while investigators gathered evidence and confirmed details surrounding the shooting.

The incident remains a developing investigation into Monday evening.

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