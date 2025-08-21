Breaking: Active Shooter Report Was 'Cruel Hoax' - Villanova President Shares Truth Behind Orientation Nightmare

For many, it was infuriating. For many others, it was the answer to a prayer.

Orientation Day for students at Pennsylvania’s Villanova University — a Catholic institution most famous as the alma mater of Pope Leo XIV — was disrupted Thursday as police converged on the grounds in response to a report of an active shooter on campus.

But according to the school’s president, it was all a “cruel hoax.”

Release from Villanova President Father Peter Donahue. Donahue states this was a hoax and there was no active shooter. pic.twitter.com/HzDUbQAor5 — Dylan Johnson (@bydylanjohnson) August 21, 2025

According to The Associated Press, students and staff at the university in Radnor Township, Delaware County, just outside Philadelphia, were alerted to shelter in place.

There were no reports of victims, but authorities took the whole matter very seriously.

Villanova University UPDATE 1.0: Radnor Township Police Department and assisting units are continuing to clear buildings at Villanova University. The incident remains ACTIVE. At this time, there are NO reported victims. IF YOU ARE SHELTERING – STAY IN PLACE UNTIL A POLICE… — RadnorPD (@RadnorPD) August 21, 2025

Should the person responsible for this outrageous crime be behind bars? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (591 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

“Radnor Township Police Department are on location at Villanova University for a [report] of an active shooter. All nearby residents and students are asked to SHELTER IN PLACE AT this time,” the local police department declared in a post on the social media platform X just before 5 p.m.

Students fled the open areas and scattered for cover when the alarm was sounded.

🚨 BREAKING: ACTIVE SH00TER AT VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY IN PA Students are receiving alerts to LOCK AND BARRICADE DOORS The shootlng reportedly began during Villanova’s First Year Student mass. CasuaIties unknown Pray for these students, many of which were attending mass 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0ziKt64RbC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 21, 2025

According to ABC News, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said authorities initially believed someone was on campus armed with a gun.

“We’re all going to work to try to get to the bottom of who might have done this,” he said after the truth was discovered.

Aerial footage of the school showed law enforcement gathering as students were warned to avoid the university law school’s Scarpa Hall.

BREAKING: Villanova University has issued a warning for an active shooter on its Pennsylvania campus. The school told students to stay clear of Law School Scarpa Hall. https://t.co/o5rSDL3Fjy pic.twitter.com/clxPHWv6de — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2025

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro also weighed in on social media.

The reports of an active shooter at Villanova today are unfounded, and products of a cruel swatting incident — when someone calls in a fake threat to induce panic. Swatting is illegal. I’ve directed @PAStatePolice to work alongside their partners and use every tool at our… — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) August 21, 2025

“The reports of an active shooter at Villanova today are unfounded, and products of a cruel swatting incident — when someone calls in a fake threat to induce panic,” the governor explained.

“Swatting is illegal,” Shapiro wrote. “I’ve directed @PAStatePolice to work alongside their partners and use every tool at our disposal to find the person or people who called in this fake threat and hold them accountable.”

He added, “I know today was every parent’s nightmare, and every student’s biggest fear. I’m profoundly grateful no one was hurt, and thankful to all members of law enforcement who ran towards reports of danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.