Breaking: Active Shooter Report Was 'Cruel Hoax' - Villanova President Shares Truth Behind Orientation Nightmare

 By Joe Saunders  August 21, 2025 at 4:01pm
For many, it was infuriating. For many others, it was the answer to a prayer.

Orientation Day for students at Pennsylvania’s Villanova University — a Catholic institution most famous as the alma mater of Pope Leo XIV — was disrupted Thursday as police converged on the grounds in response to a report of an active shooter on campus.

But according to the school’s president, it was all a “cruel hoax.”

According to The Associated Press, students and staff at the university in Radnor Township, Delaware County, just outside Philadelphia, were alerted to shelter in place.

There were no reports of victims, but authorities took the whole matter very seriously.

Should the person responsible for this outrageous crime be behind bars?

“Radnor Township Police Department are on location at Villanova University for a [report] of an active shooter. All nearby residents and students are asked to SHELTER IN PLACE AT this time,” the local police department declared in a post on the social media platform X just before 5 p.m.

Students fled the open areas and scattered for cover when the alarm was sounded.

According to ABC News, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said authorities initially believed someone was on campus armed with a gun.

Conservative Colombian Presidential Hopeful Dies After June Campaign Rally Shooting

“We’re all going to work to try to get to the bottom of who might have done this,” he said after the truth was discovered.

Aerial footage of the school showed law enforcement gathering as students were warned to avoid the university law school’s Scarpa Hall.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro also weighed in on social media.

“The reports of an active shooter at Villanova today are unfounded, and products of a cruel swatting incident — when someone calls in a fake threat to induce panic,” the governor explained.

“Swatting is illegal,” Shapiro wrote. “I’ve directed @PAStatePolice to work alongside their partners and use every tool at our disposal to find the person or people who called in this fake threat and hold them accountable.”

He added, “I know today was every parent’s nightmare, and every student’s biggest fear. I’m profoundly grateful no one was hurt, and thankful to all members of law enforcement who ran towards reports of danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe.”

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Conversation