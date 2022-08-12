Actress Anne Heche has been declared dead one week after a devastating car accident in Los Angeles left her with severe injuries, according to multiple outlets.

The news was confirmed Friday by a family representative, The Guardian reported.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact,” the rep told TMZ.

The actress was officially declared brain dead. Per California law, even though her heart is technically beating, she is considered legally deceased.

Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon tweeted the news Friday.

Update on Anne Heche from family spokesperson at 11 a.m. local time: “She was declared brain dead last night but has been kept on life support for organ donation. Her heart is still beating.” This story is beyond tragic in so many ways. — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) August 12, 2022

Earlier on Friday, Nancy Davis, one of Heche’s friends, shared the tragic update in an Instagram post.

“Heaven has a new Angel. My loving, kind, fun, endearing and beautiful friend @anneheche went to heaven. I will miss her terribly and cherish all the beautiful memories we have shared,” Davis wrote.

“Anne was always the kindest, most thoughtful person who always brought out the best in me. She was so supportive with anything she could do to help @racetoerasems and would always say yes when she knew she could contribute something with her time, talent and creative genius to help find a cure for MS . My heart is broken.”

Heche was 53 and left her two sons behind.

Another celebrity close to Heche also responded to the news.

Rest In Peace now Anne . — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 12, 2022

It was reported earlier Friday that doctors were considering taking her off of life support, according to Fox News, but only kept her on it to determine if any of her organs were viable for donation.

According to the Heche’s rep, she would have been glad her organs were donated because it meant she helped save lives.

While in a coma, she was reportedly struggling to survive due to a brain injury and damage to her lungs after the fiery car crash.

Heche remained in a critical condition after driving her car, while under the influence of drugs, into a Los Angeles home, the Daily Mail reported. Both the house and car caught fire.

Anne Heche – a life in pictures https://t.co/bX6TULtxWy — The Guardian (@guardian) August 12, 2022

The actress’ Hollywood career spanned many movies and TV shows, including “Donnie Brasco,” “Six Days Seven Nights” and the soap opera “Another World.”

