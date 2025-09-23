Breaking: Affiliates Revolt, Refuse to Bring Kimmel Back Even After ABC, Disney Unsuspend Show - Blunt Comments May Spell Doom

Leftist “comedian” Jimmy Kimmel received some delicious karmic payback when Sinclair Broadcast Group revealed it will not air “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on its ABC affiliate stations despite Disney’s move to bring the late-night talk show back on air following his recent suspension.

Kimmel’s show was suspended on Wednesday — two days after he falsely claimed that a Trump supporter had assassinated Charlie Kirk and that conservatives were exploiting the murder to score political points.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said flippantly on Sept. 15.

After pushing the defamatory propaganda, Kimmel’s show was pulled off the air indefinitely.

On Monday, ABC announced the show would return on Tuesday.

“It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive,” the liberal network said in a statement.

“We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

However, Sinclair Broadcast Group refused to lift the suspension on its massive national platform.

“Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming,” Sinclair wrote Monday on X.

“Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return,” the group announced.

Sinclair — which operates over 30 ABC affiliates — has the largest number of ABC affiliate stations in the United States.

Beginning Tuesday night, Sinclair will be preempting Jimmy Kimmel Live! across our ABC affiliate stations and replacing it with news programming. Discussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return. pic.twitter.com/beGC6VID2x — Sinclair, Inc. (@WeAreSinclair) September 22, 2025

In a statement last week, Sinclair urged Kimmel to apologize to Charlie Kirk’s family for his atrocious remarks.

“Furthermore, we ask Mr. Kimmel to make a meaningful personal donation to the Kirk Family and Turning Point USA,” the media giant added.

“Regardless of ABC’s plans for the future of the program, Sinclair intends not to return ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ to our air until we are confident that appropriate steps have been taken to uphold the standards expected of a national broadcast platform,” Sinclair stated.

Sinclair Vice Chairman Jason Smith said stern measures had to be taken in response to Kimmel’s reckless monologue to deter such toxic, dangerous statements.

“Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country,” Smith said.

“We believe broadcasters have a responsibility to educate and elevate respectful, constructive dialogue in our communities.”

As a reminder, here are some dubious highlights of Kimmel’s crass, undistinguished career.

WARNING: The following videos contain offensive sexual and racist content that may offend some readers.

Here’s Kimmel in blackface using ebonics and a “blaccent” while mocking former NBA star Karl Malone.

Here is Jimmy Kimmel in blackface and full blackbody making fun of former NBA player Karl Malone, a marginalized African American. He is also doing blackvoice as well. This is the same man that is now trying to cancel other people for being racist… pic.twitter.com/RytMrLXXXh — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) January 3, 2024

To prove he’s an equal-opportunity racist, Kimmel also imitated Oprah Winfrey in blackface while joking about her lifelong struggle with obesity.

It’s amazing how the left woke mob is so selective in what offends them and who they cancel Here is Jimmy Kimmel in blackface playing Oprah Winfrey Oh, the selective outrage and hypocrisy…. pic.twitter.com/hA7xNICCdI — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) March 5, 2023

Instead of appreciating that he’s getting paid $15 million a year to host a show that’s not even funny, Kimmel cavalierly pushes fake news and stokes political violence.

According to Nielsen ratings, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” averaged just 1.1 million total viewers in August 2025.

By comparison, there are many conservative podcasters who easily score more than 1.1 million viewers every day.

Neilson ratings show “Jimmy Kimmel Live” has lost almost 75% of the viewers age 18-49 demographic over the last 10 years. Trump didn’t fire Kimmel, ABC did. They were losing ratings and in so, losing sponsors who would payroll the show. When a huge portion of the stations refused… pic.twitter.com/CRIxe5P1R0 — Thomas Richardson (@TJR_MtBiker791) September 19, 2025

In short, Jimmy Kimmel should be fired — not for his unhinged views — but because he’s not entertaining and his miniscule audience gets smaller by the day.

