BREAKING: Afghan Shooter Pleads Not Guilty to All Charges in National Guard Murder Case

 By Johnathan Jones and    December 2, 2025 at 2:21pm
An Afghan national accused of shooting two National Guard members near the White House has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to new reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, appeared in court virtually from his hospital bed Tuesday after he was charged.

He is facing murder, assault, and multiple firearms charges tied to Wednesday’s attack in Washington.

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were both critically wounded in the shooting.

Beckstrom died from her injuries the following day.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who previously worked with the CIA during the Afghanistan War, had been formally charged with murder.

According to the Washington Post, court documents filed by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office detail the murder, assault, and firearms offenses now pending against him.

The shooting occurred while the two Guard members were patrolling blocks from the White House.

Lakanwal drove across the country from his home in Washington state to carry out the attack, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“He approached a group of National Guard members near the White House and fired several rounds with a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver while screaming ‘Allahu Akbar!’ according to court documents filed Tuesday.

“Other troops fired back, shooting Lakanwal, who fell to the ground and was trying to reload the weapon before another member jumped on him, according to the documents,” the report continued.

Federal investigators have not yet released additional details on the motive.

Beckstrom served with the West Virginia National Guard’s 863rd Military Police Company.

This story is breaking. Additional details will be posted as they become available.

