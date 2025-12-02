BREAKING: Afghan Shooter Pleads Not Guilty to All Charges in National Guard Murder Case

An Afghan national accused of shooting two National Guard members near the White House has pleaded not guilty to all charges, according to new reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, appeared in court virtually from his hospital bed Tuesday after he was charged.

BREAKING: Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal has pleaded NOT GUILTY for the shooting of the national guardmen. pic.twitter.com/EvtxPTM4iI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 2, 2025

He is facing murder, assault, and multiple firearms charges tied to Wednesday’s attack in Washington.

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were both critically wounded in the shooting.

Beckstrom died from her injuries the following day.

🚨 Dressed in a black puffer coat with a revolver in hand, a picture has emerged showing the moment an Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal ambushed US National Guards on the streets of Washington DC. One soldier, Sarah Beckstrom, 20, has died from her injuries. Another… pic.twitter.com/9vCNwdCp6s — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 28, 2025

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who previously worked with the CIA during the Afghanistan War, had been formally charged with murder.

According to the Washington Post, court documents filed by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office detail the murder, assault, and firearms offenses now pending against him.

The shooting occurred while the two Guard members were patrolling blocks from the White House.

Lakanwal drove across the country from his home in Washington state to carry out the attack, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“He approached a group of National Guard members near the White House and fired several rounds with a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver while screaming ‘Allahu Akbar!’ according to court documents filed Tuesday.

“Other troops fired back, shooting Lakanwal, who fell to the ground and was trying to reload the weapon before another member jumped on him, according to the documents,” the report continued.

Federal investigators have not yet released additional details on the motive.

Beckstrom served with the West Virginia National Guard’s 863rd Military Police Company.

This story is breaking. Additional details will be posted as they become available.

