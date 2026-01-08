Share
Federal agents confront anti-ICE agitators outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis on Jan. 8, 2026.
Federal agents confront anti-ICE agitators outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis on Jan. 8, 2026. (Tom Baker / AP Photo)

Breaking: Agitators Flock to Minneapolis Federal Building, Clash with ICE Officers

 By Johnathan Jones  January 8, 2026 at 8:23am
Left-wing agitators converged on a federal building in Minneapolis early Thursday, one day after a fatal shooting during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation.

The chaotic gathering followed a Wednesday incident in which a woman was shot to death after ICE said she attempted to run over an agent with her vehicle.

Video footage backed up the Department of Homeland Security’s account of the shooting.

That evidence did not deter demonstrators, who gathered outside the Whipple Federal Building to demand that ICE leave the city.

Tensions escalated after far-left Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE to “get the f*** out” of Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also claimed the state was at “war” with the federal government.

Federal agents deployed tear gas on early-morning crowds that appeared intent on rioting, according to reports from the scene.

Arrests were reported during the clashes.

The shooting occurred during a major operation involving more than 2,000 ICE agents to go after illegal aliens in the area.

Renee Good, 37, was fatally shot while inside her SUV on Wednesday and was later pronounced dead.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Good harassed ICE officers, obstructed their work, and attempted to run over an agent.

President Donald Trump defended the shooting as justified.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




