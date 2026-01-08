Breaking: Agitators Flock to Minneapolis Federal Building, Clash with ICE Officers

Left-wing agitators converged on a federal building in Minneapolis early Thursday, one day after a fatal shooting during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation.

The chaotic gathering followed a Wednesday incident in which a woman was shot to death after ICE said she attempted to run over an agent with her vehicle.

Video footage backed up the Department of Homeland Security’s account of the shooting.

That evidence did not deter demonstrators, who gathered outside the Whipple Federal Building to demand that ICE leave the city.

NOW: Hundreds CONFRONT ICE agents outside Whipple Federal Building after Minnesota Shooting pic.twitter.com/mDmOtaRMfK — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 8, 2026

Tensions escalated after far-left Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE to “get the f*** out” of Minneapolis on Wednesday.

BREAKING: ICE agents are surrounded and getting assauIted right now in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/nHXwAEyarH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 8, 2026

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz also claimed the state was at “war” with the federal government.

Yesterday, Tim Walz declared Minnesota is at "war against the federal government." Again today, he called it "war with our federal government." This lunatic is SICK and DANGEROUS! pic.twitter.com/1WRBs1pBxI — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) January 7, 2026

Federal agents deployed tear gas on early-morning crowds that appeared intent on rioting, according to reports from the scene.

Arrests were reported during the clashes.

The situation is already escalating outside of a federal building in Minneapolis. Gas has been deployed and confrontations between protesters/federal agents are occurring. Video from the live feed of @StatusCoup pic.twitter.com/01oLDclhv9 — Wid Lyman (@Wid_Lyman) January 8, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Federal agents start making arrests of violent leftist agitators in Minneapolis as chaos escalates after yesterday’s justified ICE shooting. Arrest them ALL! pic.twitter.com/hNWX2gHpXM — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 8, 2026

The shooting occurred during a major operation involving more than 2,000 ICE agents to go after illegal aliens in the area.

Renee Good, 37, was fatally shot while inside her SUV on Wednesday and was later pronounced dead.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Good harassed ICE officers, obstructed their work, and attempted to run over an agent.

President Donald Trump defended the shooting as justified.

