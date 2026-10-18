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A view of the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
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A view of the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. (DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images)

Breaking: Airman Dies in Front of Tens of Thousands in Tragic Navy-UTSA Football Game Accident After Falling from Rafters

 By Michael Austin  October 18, 2026 at 7:28am
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A service member has died from injuries sustained Saturday from a fall before the UTSA-Navy football game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, one source confirmed on Sunday.

The fall occurred during a pregame ceremony that saw four service members rappel down to the field just before kickoff

The service member in question lost control on the way down and hit the field hard, as reported by local NBC affiliate WOAI-TV.

Medical teams responded promptly and took the airman away on a stretcher.

Numerous videos taken by attendees of the game have since made their way online.

UTSA later released a statement regarding the tragic incident.

We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at the start of tonight’s game. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the soldier who was affected, his family and his military colleagues.

We recognize that members of our campus community may be emotionally affected by this incident and are activating wellbeing services to support our faculty, staff and students.

Students who are in need of assistance can contact the university crisis hotline 24/7at 210-458-4140 and can also access resources through the TimelyCare App. Academic campus employees can get support through the Employee Assistance Program at 800-451-1834. UT Health employees can receive assistance through the Employee Assistance Program at 800-356-3549.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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