Breaking: Airman Dies in Front of Tens of Thousands in Tragic Navy-UTSA Football Game Accident After Falling from Rafters

A service member has died from injuries sustained Saturday from a fall before the UTSA-Navy football game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, one source confirmed on Sunday.

The fall occurred during a pregame ceremony that saw four service members rappel down to the field just before kickoff

The service member in question lost control on the way down and hit the field hard, as reported by local NBC affiliate WOAI-TV.

Medical teams responded promptly and took the airman away on a stretcher.

Numerous videos taken by attendees of the game have since made their way online.

UTSA later released a statement regarding the tragic incident.

We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at the start of tonight’s game. Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the soldier who was affected, his family and his military colleagues. We recognize that members of our campus community may be emotionally affected by this incident and are activating wellbeing services to support our faculty, staff and students. Students who are in need of assistance can contact the university crisis hotline 24/7at 210-458-4140 and can also access resources through the TimelyCare App. Academic campus employees can get support through the Employee Assistance Program at 800-451-1834. UT Health employees can receive assistance through the Employee Assistance Program at 800-356-3549.

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