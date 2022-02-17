Share
News

Breaking Alert: NY Judge Orders Donald, Ivanka, Don Jr. to Answer Questions Under Oath

 By Richard Moorhead  February 17, 2022 at 2:39pm
Share

A judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump and two of his children must testify in a New York state investigation into the Trump Organization.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Thursday that Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump appear in court for deposition proceedings within 21 days, according to the Associated Press.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has overseen a probe into Trump’s company, with many alleging that the Democrat’s inquiry is motivated by partisan politics.

Trending:
Levi's President Publicly Quits Over Company's Attempt to Silence Her Views on COVID Restrictions

Engoron ordered the Trumps to appear for deposition after a two-hour hearing with lawyers from James’ office and Trump family attorneys.

The judge, in his ruling ordering the Trumps’ deposition, wrote that James’ investigation “uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities’ principals, including its namesake.”

Is this a political witch hunt?

“She has the clear right to do so.”

Ivanka and Don Jr. had previously been issued subpoenas to appear for depositions in the investigation. Engoron previously compelled Eric Trump to testify in the investigation, according to CBS 42.

In a statement on Tuesday, the AP reported, President Trump called James’ investigation of his company a “sham investigation of a great company that has done a spectacular job for New York and beyond.”

Related:
First Users Hit Trump's Truth Social for Beta Testing: 'Y'all Are Going to Love It'

The Democrat prosecutor had previously bragged of targeting the Trump Organization.

James’ investigation involves the Trump organization’s evaluation of its properties and assets.

A Manhattan prosecutor charged Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg with tax fraud last summer in connection to James’ civil probe. Weisselberg has pled not guilty.

One of President Trump’s lawyers, Alina Habba, argued that James is engaging in selective prosecution against the Trump family for political purposes during the Thursday hearing.

“We have an extraordinary rare case where we can prove selective prosecution because she’s put her words out there so much and taken every opportunity to voice her vendetta against Donald Trump and his family to take him down,” Habba said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Shocking New Poll: Nearly Half of Americans Strongly Believe Biden Is in Cognitive Decline
Breaking Alert: NY Judge Orders Donald, Ivanka, Don Jr. to Answer Questions Under Oath
Biden May Suspend Federal Gas Tax, Conveniently Until the 2022 Midterms Are Over
Sandy Hook Court Settlement Has Gun Rights Supporters Furious
Epstein Accuser Settles Sex Suit Against Prince Andrew; He Admits 'She Has Suffered'
See more...

Conversation