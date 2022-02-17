Breaking Alert: NY Judge Orders Donald, Ivanka, Don Jr. to Answer Questions Under Oath

A judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump and two of his children must testify in a New York state investigation into the Trump Organization.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Thursday that Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump appear in court for deposition proceedings within 21 days, according to the Associated Press.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has overseen a probe into Trump’s company, with many alleging that the Democrat’s inquiry is motivated by partisan politics.

JUST NOW: A New York judge has ordered President @realDonaldTrump, Trump Jr, & Ivanka to appear for a deposition in NY AG’s Trump Org investigation — Richard (@Wildman_AZ) February 17, 2022

Engoron ordered the Trumps to appear for deposition after a two-hour hearing with lawyers from James’ office and Trump family attorneys.

BREAKING: Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump must testify in New York civil probe, judge rules. — Michael Austin (@mikeswriting) February 17, 2022

The judge, in his ruling ordering the Trumps’ deposition, wrote that James’ investigation “uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities’ principals, including its namesake.”

“She has the clear right to do so.”

Ivanka and Don Jr. had previously been issued subpoenas to appear for depositions in the investigation. Engoron previously compelled Eric Trump to testify in the investigation, according to CBS 42.

In a statement on Tuesday, the AP reported, President Trump called James’ investigation of his company a “sham investigation of a great company that has done a spectacular job for New York and beyond.”

#BREAKING: Today, a court ruled in our favor that Donald Trump must appear before my office as part of our investigation into his financial dealings. No one will be permitted to stand in the way of the pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 17, 2022

The Democrat prosecutor had previously bragged of targeting the Trump Organization.

We are taking legal action to force Donald Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump to comply with our investigation into the Trump Organization’s financial dealings. No one in this country can pick and choose if and how the law applies to them. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) January 19, 2022

James’ investigation involves the Trump organization’s evaluation of its properties and assets.

A Manhattan prosecutor charged Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg with tax fraud last summer in connection to James’ civil probe. Weisselberg has pled not guilty.

One of President Trump’s lawyers, Alina Habba, argued that James is engaging in selective prosecution against the Trump family for political purposes during the Thursday hearing.

“We have an extraordinary rare case where we can prove selective prosecution because she’s put her words out there so much and taken every opportunity to voice her vendetta against Donald Trump and his family to take him down,” Habba said.

