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A close up image of a tablet screen displaying a portrait of Jeffrey Epstein beside the official U.S. Department of Justice website page on Feb. 11, 2026.
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A close up image of a tablet screen displaying a portrait of Jeffrey Epstein beside the official U.S. Department of Justice website page on Feb. 11, 2026. (Véronique Tournier - Hans Lucas - AFP / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Here's the Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Just Released by a Federal Judge

 By Michael Austin  May 6, 2026 at 4:50pm
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The purported suicide note of disgraced New York financier Jeffrey Epstein was released by a federal judge Wednesday.

The note was reportedly found by Epstein’s cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, inside of a graphic novel belonging to Epstein in July 2019 in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan, New York.

The note was found just after Epstein unsuccessfully attempted to hang himself in his jail cell in July 2019, after he was arrested for crimes related to sex trafficking.

Tartaglione kept the note to prove he did not attempt to kill Epstein, per the New York Post.

The judge who oversaw Tartaglione’s case, Federal District Judge Kenneth Karas of White Plains, New York, released the note after The New York Times petitioned to have the document unsealed.

The handwritten note — which is barely legible — appears to say the following:

They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!!

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So 16 year old charge results!

It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye

Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!!

NO FUN — NOT WORTH IT!!

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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