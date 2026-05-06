BREAKING: Here's the Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Note Just Released by a Federal Judge

The purported suicide note of disgraced New York financier Jeffrey Epstein was released by a federal judge Wednesday.

The note was reportedly found by Epstein’s cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione, inside of a graphic novel belonging to Epstein in July 2019 in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Lower Manhattan, New York.

The note was found just after Epstein unsuccessfully attempted to hang himself in his jail cell in July 2019, after he was arrested for crimes related to sex trafficking.

Tartaglione kept the note to prove he did not attempt to kill Epstein, per the New York Post.

The judge who oversaw Tartaglione’s case, Federal District Judge Kenneth Karas of White Plains, New York, released the note after The New York Times petitioned to have the document unsealed.

BREAKING: Federal judge releases alleged Epstein suicide note. “They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!! [garbled] It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye. Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN, NOT WORTH IT!!” pic.twitter.com/lgjQdL9RHn — The Western Journal (@WesternJournalX) May 6, 2026

The handwritten note — which is barely legible — appears to say the following:

They investigated me for months — FOUND NOTHING!!! Related: Reckoning: Islamic Group with Terror Ties Set to Be Investigated by GOP So 16 year old charge results! It is a treat to be able to choose one’s time to say goodbye Watcha want me to do — Bust out cryin!! NO FUN — NOT WORTH IT!!

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