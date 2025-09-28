Breaking: Alleged LDS Church Shooter Identified as Iraq War Veteran, Described as 'Family Man' - Report

Police revealed the alleged identity of the shooter of a Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, Latter-day Saints church on Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, the shooter reportedly rammed his truck into the church building and began opening fire on its fleeing congregants and their families. Reports indicate the shooter may have used improvised explosive devices to set the church on fire as well. Police report that two victims have been killed, along with the shooter, while eight others were injured. Authorities believe more victims will be found within the destroyed church’s wreckage.

The alleged attacker, 40-year-old Thomas Sanford, was a US Marine veteran who served in Iraq from 2004-2008, according to a New York Post report.

The Post’s report indicates Sanford was a “family man” with a wife and young son.

A 2015 GoFundMe page appearing to be for the family’s son raised over $3,000 to treat a rare genetic condition suffered by the child.

