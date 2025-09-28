Share
Law enforcement officers guard the area near where the attack took place at a Latter-day Saints church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on Sept. 28, 2025. (Jose Juarez / AP Photo)

Breaking: Alleged LDS Church Shooter Identified as Iraq War Veteran, Described as 'Family Man' - Report

 By Michael Austin  September 28, 2025 at 2:30pm
Police revealed the alleged identity of the shooter of a Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, Latter-day Saints church on Sunday.

Earlier Sunday, the shooter reportedly rammed his truck into the church building and began opening fire on its fleeing congregants and their families. Reports indicate the shooter may have used improvised explosive devices to set the church on fire as well. Police report that two victims have been killed, along with the shooter, while eight others were injured. Authorities believe more victims will be found within the destroyed church’s wreckage.

The alleged attacker, 40-year-old Thomas Sanford, was a US Marine veteran who served in Iraq from 2004-2008, according to a New York Post report.

The Post’s report indicates Sanford was a “family man” with a wife and young son.

A 2015 GoFundMe page appearing to be for the family’s son raised over $3,000 to treat a rare genetic condition suffered by the child.

Read more updates regarding the tragedy here:

LDS Church Shooter Identified, 2nd Victim Now Deceased, More Victims Likely to Be Found in the Wreckage

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Breaking: Alleged LDS Church Shooter Identified as Iraq War Veteran, Described as 'Family Man' - Report
