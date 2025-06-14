Share
Breaking: Alleged Political Assassin Believed to Be Former Tim Walz Appointee

 By Michael Austin  June 14, 2025 at 11:46am
The suspect connected to the assassination and wounding of two separate Minnesota Democratic lawmakers and their spouses was a former appointee of Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

Vance Luther Boelter, 57, is believed to have posed as a police officer when he allegedly shot Minnesota Democratic State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife early Saturday, before he allegedly shot former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband later that morning, according to a report from the New York Post.

Hortman and her husband perished in the attack, while Hoffman and his wife were badly injured.

Walz had appointed Boelter in 2019 to serve for four years on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board.

That position lasted for four years.

Boelter also served on the Governor’s Workforce Development Council in 2016 under now-former Minnesota Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton.

Investigators found a manifesto in a fake police car that mentioned Hortman, who was the top Democrat in the Minnesota House, as well as other officials.

The car also had flyers for the nationwide “No Kings” protests, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Police urged Minnesota residents to avoid the anti-Trump administration protests, and the events were canceled following the shootings.

Walz held a press conference on Saturday to discuss what he characterized as “targeted political violence.”

“We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence,” Walz remarked.

“Those responsible for this will be held accountable.”

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
