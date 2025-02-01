Breaking: Another Plane Crash - This Time in Philadelphia - Homes on Fire - Developing

A small plane crashed in Philadelphia Friday, less than 48 hours after a passenger plane and Army Black Hawk helicopter collided over the Potamic River in Washington, D.C.

The Learjet 55 crashed around 6:30 p.m., shortly after leaving Northeast Philadelphia Airport, according to a statement released by the Federal Aviation Administration, local channel NBC Philadelphia 10 reported.

The plane came down near the intersection of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

The small jet’s two occupants were headed for Springfield-Branson National Airport in Springfield, Missouri, the FAA said.

Social media users posted dramatic videos capturing the scene.

🚨✈️💥ANOTHER PLANE CRASH!

Small Airplane Crashes in buildings in NorthEast Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, near Macy’s Mall.

Developing… pic.twitter.com/aSGHRkuHv0 — Light Beings Observer (@BeingsObserver) January 31, 2025

Police told KYW-TV in Philadelphia the plane crashed in a residential area, leaving multiple houses on fire.

“The plane crashed into a neighborhood outside the Roosevelt Mall just moments after leaving the airstrip,” the CBS News affiliate reported.

Steve Keeley of Philadelphia’s WTXF-TV posted video of the scene and confirmed Philadelphia police and fire were on the scene.

BULLETIN: AIRPLANE CRASH IN PHILADELPHIA COTTMAN AVENUE OFF ROOSEVELT BOULEVARD. @PhillyPolice & @PhillyFireDept on scene pic.twitter.com/VR83HyColt — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) January 31, 2025

Chris O’Connell, also of WTXF posted viewer-submitted video of the scene.

Breaking: Viewer provided video of plane crash in Northeast Philadelphia. Near Cottman and Roosevelt Boulevard. Building on fire. Heavy smell of jet fuel in the air. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/EKOGcwMDnc — Chris O’Connell (@CoconnellFox29) January 31, 2025

“Building on fire. Heavy smell of jet fuel in the air,” O’Connel reported in his X post.

