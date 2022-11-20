Parler Share
News
A worker carries a tray of mail-in ballots to open and verify at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on Nov. 11.
Breaking
A worker carries a tray of mail-in ballots to open and verify at the Maricopa County Tabulation and Election Center in Phoenix, Arizona, on Nov. 11. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Breaking: Ariz. AG Takes Action - Ballots Reported in Black Duffle Bags - Officials Broke Election Laws - State Demands Names

 By Randy DeSoto  November 19, 2022 at 8:23pm
Parler Share

Arizona Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Wright — with the Elections Integrity Unit — wrote a letter to the Maricopa County officials Saturday demanding an accounting for the widespread ballot tabulation and ballot printer problems seen during the general election on Nov. 8.

Among the most troubling issues raised in the letter directed to Thomas Liddy with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office was the apparent co-mingling of ballots in black duffle bags in at least one polling location, which were successfully run through the on-site tabulators with those put in “Door 3” to be sent to the Election Department’s downtown Phoenix tabulation center because they could not be read.

“The Elections Integrity Unit (“Unit”) of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office (“AGO”) has received hundreds of complaints since Election Day pertaining to issues related to the administration of the 2022 General Election in Maricopa County,” Wright opened her letter.

“These complaints go beyond pure speculation, but include first-hand witness accounts that raise concerns regarding Maricopa’s lawful compliance with Arizona election law,” she continued.

Wright wrote that statements made by Maricopa Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and County Recorder Stephen Richer, along with other official communications from the county appear to confirm potential election law violations.

Trending:
Democratic Senator's Wife Under Federal Investigation

Wright recounted that based on information provided by the county at least 60 polling locations’ ballot on-demand printers were configured improperly, leading to the inability of the tabulators to read the ballots.

Ballots are printed on demand because voters are able to check in at any location in Maricopa County, which includes multiple congressional, state and local districts.

“Based on sworn complaints submitted by election workers employed by Maricopa County, the BOD printers were tested on Monday, November 7 without any apparent problems,” Wright wrote.

Despite these tests, the printers began malfunctioning within the first half-an-hour on Election Day.

In light of this, the AG’s office wants logs related to when printer configuration changes were made, along with other related information.

Wright also wanted to know the instructions poll workers gave to voters who experienced problems with their ballots being accepted by tabulation machines.

“Following widespread reports of problems at voting locations on Election Day, Chairman Gates publicly stated that voters who had already checked in to e-Pollbook, but were having difficulties voting could ‘check out’ of that voting location, and would be able to nonetheless vote in another voting location,” she wrote.

“Based on sworn complaints received by the Unit, not only have poll workers reported that they were not trained and/or not provided with information on how to execute ‘check out’ procedures, but many voters have reported the second voting location required the voter to cast a provisional ballot as the e-Pollbooks maintained the voter had cast a ballot in the original voting location.” she added.

Related:
Kevin McCarthy Vows to Send 3 Major Democrats Packing When GOP Takes Over House

Wright pointed out that Arizona state law prohibits a voter to cast a provisional ballot who has already been signed in electronically.

Additionally, the attorney noted that state law was also apparently violated when poll workers failed to keep ballots that were successfully tabulated on site segregated from those that were not.

Maricopa County has admitted that[,] in some voting locations, ‘Door 3’ non-tabulated ballots were commingled with tabulated ballots at the voting location,” Wright wrote.

Do you think Maricopa County should redo its election?

“Further, we have received a sworn complaint from an election observer indicating that more than 1700 ‘Door 3’ non-tabulated ballots from one voting location were placed in black duffle bags that were intended to be used for tabulated ballots,” she added.

“Pursuant to Arizona law, Maricopa County was required to complete ‘reconciliation of ballots cast against check ins’ at the voting locations before leaving the voting location, not at central count.”

The AG’s office requested a copy of each voting location’s Official Ballot Report, along with the total number of ballots that were co-mingled.

Wright further demanded a response to all the issues raised in her letter on or before Nov. 28 when a official canvas is of due to Arizona’s Secretary of State office.

“Arizonans deserve a full report and accounting of the myriad problems that occurred in relation to Maricopa County’s administration of the 2022 General Election. As the canvass is looming, and these issues relate to Maricopa County’s ability to lawfully certify election results,” she concluded.

Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign has called for a redo of the election in Maricopa County in light of all the problems that occurred on Election Day.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Breaking: Ariz. AG Takes Action - Ballots Reported in Black Duffle Bags - Officials Broke Election Laws - State Demands Names
Trump Made Major Move in Court One Day Before Announcing 2024 Bid: 'This Is Not the American Way'
Watch: Kari Lake Unleashes the Heat, Makes 1 Fiery Promise to America - 'We Are Still in the Fight'
Watch: Illegal Ballot Harvesting Allegedly Caught on Camera in Maricopa County - Report
Lake Campaign Calls for Redo of Maricopa County Due to Widespread Vote Machine Malfunctioning on Election Day
See more...

Conversation