Share
News
Federal agents stand near police tape as demonstrators gather near the site of where state and local authorities say a man was shot by federal agents earlier in the morning in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 24, 2026.
Federal agents stand near police tape as demonstrators gather near the site of where state and local authorities say a man was shot by federal agents earlier in the morning in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 24, 2026. (Roberto Schmidt - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Armed Man Shot By Border Patrol in Minneapolis After Attacking Officer, Riots Follow

 By Jack Davis  January 24, 2026 at 11:39am
Share

UPDATE, Jan. 24, 2025: It has since been revealed that the man who attacked and then was shot by a DHS agent was not an illegal criminal, as original reports indicated, but rather a U.S. citizen. The headlines and text of the article has been updated to reflect this.

An armed man the Department of Homeland Security says was determined to interfere with Border Patrol officers in Minneapolis was killed in a struggle Saturday morning.

The incident, the second shooting involving federal efforts to round up illegal immigrants in Minneapolis, sparked riots.

“At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS law enforcement officers were conducting a targeted operation in Minneapolis against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun,” DHS said in a post on X.

“The suspect also had 2 magazines and no ID — this looks like a situation where an individual wanted to do maximum damage and massacre law enforcement,” the post said.

“The officers attempted to disarm the suspect but the armed suspect violently resisted,” DHS wrote, promising details would be provided later.

“Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots. Medics on scene immediately delivered medical aid to the subject but was pronounced dead at the scene,” the agency said.

The post noted that the incident increased the harassment federal agents have suffered.

“About 200 rioters arrived at the scene and began to obstruct and assault law enforcement on the scene, crowd control measures were deployed for the safety of the public and law enforcement,” the post said.

Related:
Anti-ICE Agitators Arrested After Targeting Gregory Bovino's Hotel


ABC News reported that Minneapolis state patrol called the protesters at the scene of the shooting an unlawful assembly and ordered them to disperse.

The incident led Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to again condemn the efforts of federal agents to arrest criminal illegal immigrants, according to CBS News.

“Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Walz said.


CBS News reported that the man who was killed was 51 years old. He has not been identified.

The fatal shooting came nearly three weeks after the death of anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement protester Renee Good, who was killed after she drove her vehicle in the direction of an ICE agent.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Iran Suddenly Wants to Strike a Deal After 'Big Armada' Arrives: Trump
Anti-ICE Agitators Arrested After Targeting Gregory Bovino's Hotel
Late Breaking: Trump Admin Says Bovino 'Very Much' Still Leading CBP, Despite Reported Firing in Notoriously Anti-Trump 'Atlantic' Mag
Report: Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Now Living in Underground Bunker, Fears Trump Might Come for Him
Overnight Videos: MN Hotel Occupants Bar Doors With Vending Machines So Anti-ICE Rioters Can't Get in, at Least One ICE Agent Left Bloodied
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation