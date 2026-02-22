Share
Mar-a-Lago on Palm Beach Island, Palm Beach, Florida.
Mar-a-Lago on Palm Beach Island, Palm Beach, Florida. (Wangkun Jia / Getty Images)

Breaking: Armed Man Shot Breaking Into Mar-A-Lago Carrying Fuel Can, Shotgun

 By Jack Davis  February 22, 2026 at 8:14am
An armed man who entered the secure space of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was shot and killed early Sunday.

The incident took place at about 1:30 a.m., according to The Hill.

Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot the man, according to NBC News.

Trump was not at his Florida residence at the time. He was hosting a meeting of the nation’s governors at the White House.

A Secret Service statement said the man was carrying “what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.”

“U.S. Secret Service agents and a PBSO deputy confronted the individual and shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter,” the Secret Service statement said.

“No U.S. Secret Service or PBSO personnel were injured,” the statement said.

The individual’s identity has not yet been released.

“The incident, including the individual’s background, actions, potential motive, and the use of force, is under investigation by the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office,” the Secret Service statement said.

The agents involved will be placed on administrative leave “pending the outcome of the investigation,” the statement said.

Secret Service communication chief Anthony Guglielmi said no Secret Service protecees were at the residence during the incident, according to USA Today.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the suspect was “just inside the inner perimeter of the compound,” according to the BBC.

He said officers told the man, “Drop the items”.

The man dropped a can of gasoline he was carrying and raised the shotgun as if to fire.

Agents then fired to stop the threat, Bradshaw said.

During his 2024 president campaign, Trump was shot in the ear during a July rally in Butler Pennsylvania. A second attempt was made on his life by Ryan Routh, who was recently sentenced to prison for his 2024 attempt to attack Trump.

Last week, an 18-year-old man was arrested after Capitol Police interrupted his dash toward the U.S. Capitol. Lawmakers were out of town, but many congressional staff members, however, would have been at the Capitol when the incident took place.

The man was wearing a tactical vest and gloves and carried a loaded shotgun, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said, according to NBC.

The suspect carried additional rounds for the shotgun. Police found a Kevlar helmet and a gas mask inside the suspect’s vehicle, Sullivan said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation