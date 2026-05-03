Breaking: After Attack of Cargo Vessel, Trump Directs US to Escort Foreign Ships Through Hormuz

President Donald Trump announced Sunday the launch of “Project Freedom,” which will involve the U.S.-led facilitation of foreign ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait, a key oil chokepoint in the Middle East that supplies much of the world’s oil, has become a key point of focus in the conflict between Iran and the United States.

Earlier Sunday, a large cargo craft was reportedly attacked by multiple small vessels traveling roughly 11 miles from Iran, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Trump announced the new arrangement to the public via a long message on Truth Social.

“Countries from all over the World, almost all of which are not involved in the Middle Eastern dispute going on so visibly, and violently, for all to see, have asked the United States if we could help free up their Ships, which are locked up in the Strait of Hormuz, on something which they have absolutely nothing to do with — They are merely neutral and innocent bystanders!” Trump wrote.

“For the good of Iran, the Middle East, and the United States, we have told these Countries that we will guide their Ships safely out of these restricted Waterways, so that they can freely and ably get on with their business. Again, these are Ships from areas of the World that are not in any way involved with that which is currently taking place in the Middle East.

Trump further noted that the process, which he calls “Project Freedom,” will begin Monday morning, Middle East time.

The president further noted that recent talks with the Iranian regime have been “very positive for all.”

“The Ship movement is merely meant to free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong — They are victims of circumstance. This is a Humanitarian gesture on behalf of the United States, Middle Eastern Countries but, in particular, the Country of Iran,” Trump wrote.

“Many of these Ships are running low on food, and everything else necessary for largescale crews to stay on board in a healthy and sanitary manner. I think it would go a long way in showing Goodwill on behalf of all of those who have been fighting so strenuously over the last number of months. If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully.”

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