SECTIONS
Crime Politics
Print

Breaking: Avenatti Referred to DOJ for Criminal Conspiracy Investigation

By Randy DeSoto
at 12:19pm
Print

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley referred attorney Michael Avenatti and his client Julie Swetnick to the Justice Department on Thursday for criminal investigation relating to a “potential conspiracy to provide materially false statements to Congress” regarding now Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

news release from the Judiciary Committee stated, in part, “While the Committee was in the middle of its extensive investigation of the late-breaking sexual-assault allegations made by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Avenatti publicized his client’s allegations of drug- and alcohol-fueled gang rapes in the 1980s.

“The obvious, subsequent contradictions along with the suspicious timing of the allegations necessitate a criminal investigation by the Justice Department.”

Grassley explained that Avenatti and Swetnick’s actions wasted the committee’s time and appeared to be in violation of the law, which prohibits making false statements and obstructing congressional committee investigations.

TRENDING: Supreme Court’s First Female Justice Announces Diagnosis of Dementia and ‘Probably Alzheimer’s Disease’

“(I)n the heat of partisan moments, some do try to knowingly mislead the committee,” he said. “That’s unfair to my colleagues, the nominees and others providing information who are seeking the truth. It stifles our ability to work on legitimate lines of inquiry. It also wastes time and resources for destructive reasons.”

“Thankfully, the law prohibits such false statements to Congress and obstruction of congressional committee investigations,” Grassley continued. “For the law to work, we can’t just brush aside potential violations. I don’t take lightly making a referral of this nature, but ignoring this behavior will just invite more of it in the future.”

The news release highlighted that Swetnick’s allegations about Kavanaugh being present at parties when there were gang rapes and his being involved in spiking punch to make women more susceptible to sexual advances, made in a sworn statement to the Committee, had “serious credibility problems.”

“In an October 1 interview with NBC News … Swetnick specifically and explicitly back-tracked or contradicted key parts of her sworn statement on these and other allegations,” the release stated. “In subsequent interviews, Avenatti likewise cast serious doubt on or contradicted the allegations while insisting that he had thoroughly vetted his client.”

Do you think Avenatti should be prosecuted and lose his license to practice law?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

In his referral letter to the DOJ, Grassley recounted that his committee staff interviewed 10 of Swetnick’s associates trying to corroborate her claims.

Avenatti responded to the criminal referral, tweeting that he and his client welcome a criminal investigation.

“It is ironic that Senator Grassley now is interested in investigations. He didn’t care when it came to putting a man on the SCOTUS for life. We welcome the investigation as now we can finally get to the bottom of Judge Kavanaugh’s lies and conduct. Let the truth be known,” he wrote.

He added a subsequent tweet: “Maybe if Grassley was actually a lawyer that knew something about the law, he would realize what he has done. He just opened up Pandora’s box as it relates to Justice Kavanaugh’s conduct. It is Christmas in October!”

RELATED: Avenatti Says 2020 Democrat Candidate Has To Be a ‘White Male,’ Now Denies: Report

The Washington Examiner reported Kavanaugh categorically denied Swetnick’s claims calling them a “joke” and a “farce.”

Kanvanaugh was ultimately confirmed by the Senate in a 50-48 vote, which fell along party lines, with a few exceptions.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Randy DeSoto

An apparent pipe bomb was delivered to CNN's New York headquarters on Wednesday.ABC News / Twitter

Ex-Bomb Disposal Officer Notices Strange Characteristics of Device Sent to CNN

Chris Agee

Randy J. Smith of Middletown, Delaware, posted a Facebook update on Sunday including the video apparently showing Democratic state House candidate Monique Johns approach his door and steal a campaign flyer for her Republican opponent.

Security Camera Catches Democratic Candidate Stealing Republican Opponent’s Flyer

Chris Agee

Democratic Rep. Krysten Sinema of ArizonaKGUN / YouTube screen shot

Trooper Union Pulls Support for Kyrsten Sinema After Outcry From Members

Savannah Pointer

Reporter Stops ImmigrantsFox and Friends / Twitter screen shot

Watch: Fox News Reporter Appears To ‘Foil’ Group’s Attempt To Illegally Cross Border

Evie Fordham

Steve ScaliseJohn Lamparski / Getty Images

Steve Scalise Calls Out New York Times for Publishing Trump Assassination Short Story

Joe Saunders

Screen from Obama speaking as a U.S. senator from Illinois.Donald Trump / Twitter screen shot

Trump Digs Up Eye-Opening Obama Immigration Clip, Says ‘I Agree with President Obama 100%’

Dick Morris

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., joined by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, speaks to media about the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 28, 2018.Carolyn Kaster / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Dems Repeating GOP Mistakes of 1998

Jack Davis

Honduran migrants taking part in a new caravan heading to the U.S.Orlando Estrada / AFP / Getty Images

Democratic Senator: We Should Be Trying To ‘Help’ the Migrant Caravan

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.