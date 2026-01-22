Barron Trump Saved a Woman's Life as She Was Being Beaten by Her Boyfriend in UK, Reported Victim Says

The alleged victim of a violent assault in the United Kingdom is praising first son Barron Trump for saving her life from her ex-boyfriend’s attack, according to reports.

The woman, who cannot be named due to British law, made the statement in testimony during the London-based trial of the 22-year-old man who is accused of beating her, Matvei Rumianstev, the U.K. Metro reported Wednesday.

Barron, the court heard, contacted police after picking up a FaceTime call and allegedly seeing the woman being beaten by Rumianstev, who was reportedly jealous of the woman’s friendship with the then-president-elect’s son.

“He helped save my life. That call was like a sign from God at that moment,” the woman said during cross-examination.

The woman was responding to assertions by lawyers for Rumianstev, a Russian who lived in the East London neighborhood of New Providence Wharf, that she “invented this wholly untrue and fabricated account that he raped you on those two occasions — you were never raped,” and that she had been acting “in an angry and violent way” toward the defendant.

“I didn’t invent that. That would be completely evil and disgraceful toward people who have been in that situation,” she said.

The Snaresbrook Crown Court heard the emergency call that Barron had placed to British authorities on Jan. 18, 2025, saying that he had “got a call from a girl I know” and “she’s getting beaten up.”

“The US President’s son contacted police in the UK after picking up a FaceTime call and seeing Matvei Rumianstev allegedly hitting the woman,” the Metro reported.

“It’s really an emergency, please. I got a call from her with a guy beating her up,” he told police during the call.

Body camera footage from the police who responded was played in court. In it, officers asked the victim if Rumianstev had streamed any of the attack and said that someone from the United States had contacted them, although they didn’t give the individual’s identity.

“I am friends with Barron Trump, Donald Trump’s son,” she told them during the exchange.

She then explained the FaceTime call from Barron earlier, during the assault.

“So apparently this informant from America is likely to be Donald Trump’s son,” one of the officers can be heard telling another in the body cam footage.

“This female is friends with Donald Trump’s son. She was on a FaceTime with him when this assault happened and he’s called us,” he added.

The woman is then asked to call Barron back to confirm.

“Hello, Barron — did you call the police or anything?” she can be heard saying on the call.

“I had someone call the police,” he said, then telling officers: “She called me. I picked up the phone expecting a nice hello or something. I just saw a ceiling and could hear screaming. I could see a guy’s head on the phone, and then the camera turns to her crying and getting hit.”

The call lasted 10 to 15 seconds, Trump told the police.

“I called you guys — that was the best thing I could do. I wasn’t going to call back and threaten things to him because that would just make the situation worse,” he added.

Rumianstev faces the British equivalent of aggravated assault and intentional strangulation for the incident, along with two counts of rape and perverting the course of justice, equivalent to obstruction of justice in the United States.

