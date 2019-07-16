SECTIONS
Breaking: Beltway Meltdown as Pelosi Goes Too Far with Trump Attack, Appears To Have Broken House Rules

By Joe Setyon
Published July 16, 2019 at 1:53pm
Congressional reporters in Washington, D.C., were scrambling to keep up Tuesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California appeared to break House rules during remarks from the floor.

It all started as Pelosi delivered a speech that referred to Trump’s comments Sunday regarding a group of female progressive lawmakers as “racist.”

Trump suggested the congresswomen should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.”

“There is no place anywhere for the president’s words, which are not only divisive, but dangerous — and have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color,” Pelosi said Tuesday. “It’s so sad because you would think that there would be a given that we would universally, in this body, just say, ‘Of course. Of course.'”

“There’s no excuse for any response to those words but a swift and strong unified condemnation,” she added, according to Fox News.

“Every single member of this institution, Democratic and Republican, should join us in condemning the president’s racist tweets. To do anything less would be a shocking rejection of our values, and a shameful abdication of our oath of office to protect the American people. I urge a unanimous vote, and yield back the balance of my time.”

After Pelosi was done, Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins asked if she’d like to “rephrase that comment.”

“I have cleared my remarks with the parliamentarian before I read them,” Pelosi responded.

That wasn’t good enough for Collins, who said: “Can I ask the words be taken down? I make a point of order that the gentlewoman’s words are unparliamentary and be taken down.”

At issue was a passage from the Jefferson Manual of Parliamentary Practice, which the House uses as a sort of rulebook to guide its operations.

“References to racial or other discrimination on the part of the President are not in order,” the passage reads. “As such, remarks may not refer to the President as: (1) a racist … (2) having made ‘racial slurs’ or ‘racial epithets’ … (3) telling a ‘racist lie’ … (4) a bigot … (5) having made a bigoted or racist statement … (6) having taken a bigoted action … (7) not caring about black people … (8) a misogynist … (9) having run a prejudiced campaign.”

House members from both parties then “huddled” with the House parliamentarian,” as Fox noted.

Congressional reporters, meanwhile, breathlessly narrated the sequence of events over Twitter:

It was hard to tell what exactly was going on, but Pelosi did at one point did appear to walk off the House floor, which, according to Fox, “constitutes a violation of House Rules when someone’s words are taken down.”

Later, Democratic Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri, who was presiding over the session, gave up and abandoned his chair.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Maryland ended up presiding over the session and acknowledged that Pelosi’s remarks were out of order.

“Speaker Pelosi just broke the rules of the House, and is no longer permitted to speak on the floor of the House for the rest of the day,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California tweeted.

But Pelosi eventually returned to the floor and addressed her previous comments.

“I’m proud of my remarks and I’m glad they’re getting the attention they’re getting,” she said.

While Republicans wanted to strike Pelosi’s floor remarks from the record, a motion that would so failed in a 232-190 vote, according to The Hill.

The House then voted 231-190 to allow Pelosi to keep her floor speaking privileges on Tuesday.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
