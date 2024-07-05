Breaking: Biden Agrees to Debate Trump 2nd Time Live on Air

On Friday, President Joe Biden committed to a second debate with Donald Trump.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One after a campaign event in Madison, Wisconsin, Biden was asked about debating Trump again.

“I hope he’ll debate me. I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t,” Biden said.

A reporter followed up, confirming the president was giving a firm yes.

“I’m committing now. Absolutely. Whether he’s in or not,” he said.

Another reporter asked, “Are you going to drop out of the race, or are you completely ruling that out?”

“I’m completely ruling that out,” Biden answered.

JUST IN: Biden appears to think he won the first debate, says he wouldn’t be surprised if Trump didn’t want to debate him again. Biden also said he has completely ruled out dropping out of the race. Reporter: “Are you going to debate former President Trump again?” Biden: “I… pic.twitter.com/Z3elqJBQ15 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 5, 2024

Did Joe Biden just become the first president to ever commit political suicide twice? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (2521 Votes) No: 2% (55 Votes)

The president was also asked if he had spoken to members of Congress about his decision to stay in the presidential race.

He responded that he had spoken to at least 20.

“What are they telling you?” a reporter queried.

“They’re telling me to stay in the race,” Biden answered.

He dismissed reports that Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia is bringing together a group of his colleagues, calling on him to not seek a second term.

“Mark Warner is the only one considering that,” he said.

Biden pointed to a meeting with Democratic governors he had at the White House Wednesday night during which they reconfirmed their commitment to his candidacy.

Asked if he was confident that he could serve another four years, the president responded, “I’m positive.”

In a Thursday Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “I have the answer to the Crooked Joe Biden Incompetence Puzzle — Let’s do another Debate, but this time, no holds barred – An all on discussion, with just the two of us on stage, talking about the future of our Country.”

I have the answer to the Crooked Joe Biden Incompetence Puzzle — Let’s do another Debate, but this time, no holds barred – An all on discussion, with just the two of us on stage, talking about the future of our Country. The ratings were massive for the First Debate, record… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 4, 2024

“It would also, under great pressure, prove his ‘competence,’ or lack thereof. Likewise it would be yet another test for me. What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned Debate, the way they used to be.”

At his rally in Madison, Biden stated, “Let me say this as clearly as I can: I’m staying in the race! I will beat Donald Trump. I will beat him again in 2020.”

“I’m staying in the race. I’ll beat Donald Trump,” President Biden reassured voters at a campaign event in Wisconsin. “I’m not letting one 90-minute debate wipe out three and a half years of work.” https://t.co/tD94Qnuy1u pic.twitter.com/Z7it1LyiyZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 5, 2024

Perhaps realizing he misspoke, he added, “By the way we’re going to do it again in 2024.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.