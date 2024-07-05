Share
News

Breaking: Biden Agrees to Debate Trump 2nd Time Live on Air

 By Randy DeSoto  July 5, 2024 at 4:42pm
Share

On Friday, President Joe Biden committed to a second debate with Donald Trump.

Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One after a campaign event in Madison, Wisconsin, Biden was asked about debating Trump again.

“I hope he’ll debate me. I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t,” Biden said.

A reporter followed up, confirming the president was giving a firm yes.

“I’m committing now. Absolutely. Whether he’s in or not,” he said.

Trending:
Award-Winning Hollywood Legend Behind 'Titanic' and 'Avatar' Dead at 63

Another reporter asked, “Are you going to drop out of the race, or are you completely ruling that out?”

“I’m completely ruling that out,” Biden answered.

Did Joe Biden just become the first president to ever commit political suicide twice?

The president was also asked if he had spoken to members of Congress about his decision to stay in the presidential race.

He responded that he had spoken to at least 20.

“What are they telling you?” a reporter queried.

“They’re telling me to stay in the race,” Biden answered.

Related:
Melania on the Attack: Insider Shares Her Cutting Remark About Joe and Jill's Relationship

He dismissed reports that Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia is bringing together a group of his colleagues, calling on him to not seek a second term.

“Mark Warner is the only one considering that,” he said.

Biden pointed to a meeting with Democratic governors he had at the White House Wednesday night during which they reconfirmed their commitment to his candidacy.

Asked if he was confident that he could serve another four years, the president responded, “I’m positive.”

In a Thursday Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “I have the answer to the Crooked Joe Biden Incompetence Puzzle — Let’s do another Debate, but this time, no holds barred – An all on discussion, with just the two of us on stage, talking about the future of our Country.”

“It would also, under great pressure, prove his ‘competence,’ or lack thereof. Likewise it would be yet another test for me. What a great evening it would be, just the two of us, one on one, in a good, old fashioned Debate, the way they used to be.”

At his rally in Madison, Biden stated, “Let me say this as clearly as I can: I’m staying in the race! I will beat Donald Trump. I will beat him again in 2020.”

Perhaps realizing he misspoke, he added, “By the way we’re going to do it again in 2024.”

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. 

 

We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie.

 

But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. 

 

As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member

 

A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country.

 

Thank you for your support!

 

P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Interview from Hell: Biden Admits He Can't Even Remember if He Watched Debate
Breaking: Biden Agrees to Debate Trump 2nd Time Live on Air
Camera Catches Sign Begging Joe to Step Aside RIGHT BEHIND HIM at 'I'm Running' Speech
CNN's Sanjay Gupta Calls for Biden to Undergo 'Detailed Cognitive and Movement Disorder Testing'
John Adams Accurately Predicted How Independence Day Would Be Celebrated but Got Date Wrong
See more...

Conversation