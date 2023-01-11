Breaking: Biden Aides Find Another Batch of Classified Documents in New Location

A second set of classified documents has been discovered by aides of President Joe Biden, according to Wednesday reports.

NBC News quoted an unnamed “person familiar with the matter” as saying the aides located “at least one additional batch of classified documents in a location separate from the Washington office he used after leaving the Obama administration.”

The Biden administration has been scrambling to do damage control since it was revealed Monday that a set of documents, some of them marked “classified,” had been found in November at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., where Biden had an office after his vice presidential term ended.

NBC reported that aides have been searching other locations since then for additional potentially classified material.

“The classification level, number and precise location of the additional documents was not immediately clear,” the outlet reported. “It also was not immediately clear when the additional documents were discovered and if the search for any other classified materials Biden may have from the Obama administration is complete.”

Neither the White House nor the Justice Department provided comments on the new discovery to NBC.

Earlier Wednesday, according to The Hill, reporters confronted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the issue, asking why the public had not been informed of the Nov. 2 discovery of the first set of documents, six days ahead of crucial midterm elections.

Jean-Pierre refused to discuss the matter, saying only that the situation was under review by the Justice Department.

It didn’t take long for GOP Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley to share news of the latest revelation on Twitter, accompanied by a pointed remark: “Special counsel,” an apparent reference to the DOJ’s recent action to appoint a special counsel to investigate Donald Trump over similar accusations regarding documents the former president had stored at his Florida home.

Many have been quick to point out that Biden and other liberals heaped criticism on Trump for doing what Biden himself now appears to have also done.

Once again: How could anyone be that irresponsible??pic.twitter.com/WiiYBGPOFM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 11, 2023

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene observed that only presidents have the power to declassify documents, not vice presidents.

Joe Biden took classified documents from the White House when he was Vice President. The VP does NOT have the power to declassify, only POTUS. Joe Biden stole classified documents. This is a very serious crime. DOJ & NARA can’t sweep this under the rug AND persecute Trump. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 10, 2023

