BREAKING: Biden-Harris DOJ Lawsuit Blocks Alabama from Purging Noncitizens from Voter Rolls

The Biden-Harris administration’s Department of Justice is suing the state of Alabama over its efforts to remove thousands of non-citizen voters from the state’s voter rolls.

Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen announced the purge of names from the voter rolls on Aug. 13, revealing his office had identified 3,251 individuals registered to vote in Alabama.

These “noncitizens” had previously been given noncitizen identification numbers by the Department of Homeland Security.

According to 1819 News, a local Alabama outlet, the federal National Voter Registration Act of 1993 prevents states from updating their voter rolls within 90 days of an election.

Allen’s Aug. 13 announcement was 84 days before the election (though, the process itself may have begun sometime before that announcement).

The DOJ alleges that Allen’s purge has unintentionally removed some native-born and naturalized U.S. citizens.

A DOJ review of the process reportedly identified individuals in both categories who had received letters from Allen’s office stating their voter registrations were in the process of being removed.

However, according to Allen, such voters would still be able to retain their voting rights.

Speaking with NBC News, Allen revealed his office already had a process to remedy such situations.

“This update can be done by completing a form or going online. This step may be accomplished even at the polling place on election day,” Allen said.

In his Aug. 18 announcement of the voter purge, Allen spoke on its importance from his point of view.

“I have been clear that I will not tolerate the participation of noncitizens in our elections,” Allen said.

“I have even gone so far as to testify before a United States Senate Committee regarding the importance of this issue. We have examined the current voter file in an attempt to identify anyone who appears on that list that has been issued a noncitizen identification number.”

Critics of the Biden-Harris administration were quick to take to X to voice their displeasure with the DOJ’s lawsuit.

“Kamala is dead set on destroying America. This is completely unconstitutional. Illegals cannot vote in our elections,” one wrote.

“Democrats SCREAM & SCREECH that illegals aren’t voting in U.S. elections while simultaneously the Biden/Harris DOJ fights Alabama to keep illegals on the voting rolls. You can’t make this up,” another posted.

“Although isn’t there a legitimate question in why Alabama waited so long? And what’s going on in other states? Have all red states taken similar action?” another wrote.

