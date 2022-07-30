Share
News

Breaking: Biden Tests Positive for COVID Again

 By Jack Davis  July 30, 2022 at 12:51pm
Share

President Joe Biden has again tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a letter from presidential physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor posted by the White House, Biden tested positive on Saturday morning.

Biden, 79, had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 21. He was treated with the drug Paxlovid.

The letter said Biden tested negative on Tuesday through Friday in his daily tests.

The letter framed Biden’s case as a “rebound”  COVID-19 positivity that O’Connor wrote is “observed in a small percentage of patients treated with Paxlovid.”

Trending:
Report: Suspicions Rise After Officials Notice Disturbing Travel Patterns in Federal Reserve Employees

Biden “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well,” the letter said, and will not have any treatments in response to the new test.

Axios noted that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told  Bloomberg in May treatment with Paxlovid should resume after a rebound infection.

Does Joe Biden's diagnosis come as a surprise?

The Food and Drug Administration, however, said there is no proof that a second round of treatment will help.

“However, given his positive antigen test, he will reinitiate strict isolation procedures,” O’Connor said.

Biden had been in isolation after his previous positive test until Wednesday, when he made an appearance in the Rose Garden, according to CNN.

He also attended an economic roundtable on Thursday, according to Fox News.

Related:
Woman Who Had Mysterious Head Gash Is Diagnosed with COVID-19, Then Days Later Doctors Find Bullet

Dr. Marc Siegel, a professor of medicine at New York University Langone Medical Center, said Biden’s actions contradict his policies.

“Not a good look for a president who talks about mandates. He has played too loose with this,” Siegel said, according to Fox News.

O’Connor said Biden is making sure no one around him gets COVID-19.

“As I’ve stated previously, the President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him,” O’Connor wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Grand Jury Indicts 3 Men for Beating Death of Teen Ethan Liming , And None of the Charges Are for Murder
Breaking: Biden Tests Positive for COVID Again
Air Force Grounding Majority of F-35 Fleet
After 25 Years of Parking in Usual Spot, San Francisco Couple Find Infuriating Surprise
China Government Mouthpiece Warns What Could Happen If Mainland Sees Pelosi Brought US Fighter Jets
See more...

Conversation