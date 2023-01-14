Breaking: Biden's Nightmare Continues As Third Batch of Classified Documents Is Found

An already hairy situation for President Joe Biden appears to be on the verge of getting even worse.

According to multiple outlets, including Fox News and The New York Times, the president’s attorneys have confirmed that a third batch of classified documents has been discovered in his Wilmington, Delaware, home.

The original batch of classified documents was found Nov. 2 — a week before the fall midterm elections — at Biden’s former office in the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement building in Washington, D.C., but the announcement about them was not made until this week. That prompted a search for other documents, and a second batch of them was uncovered this week at Biden’s Delaware domicile.

This third batch can now also be attributed to Biden’s Wilmington home.

As Fox News noted, special counsel to the president Richard Sauber tallied a total of six classified documents being found at Biden’s home. This most recent batch accounts for five of those six documents.

According to Sauber, when Biden’s personal attorneys originally found the first classified document at Biden’s home Wednesday, they ceased searching, due to a lack of security clearance.

Sauber, with his appropriate clearance levels, personally went to reassess the situation in Delaware.

“Because I have a security clearance, I went to Wilmington Thursday evening to facilitate providing the document the President’s personal counsel found on Wednesday to the Justice Department,” Sauber said.

Sauber said the Department of Justice “immediately took possession” of the classified documents.

“While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among the material with it, for a total of six pages,” he said, Fox reported. “The DOJ officials with me immediately took possession of them.”

According to a New York Times source, Sauber’s discovery came just hours after the White House had first addressed the documents found in the Delaware home.

The Times also said Biden’s top personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, claimed that the president’s legal team has tried to be transparent while still operating within “the established norms and limitations necessary to protect the investigation’s integrity.”

Whatever the rationale behind how this ordeal has been handled thus far, the discovery of these classified documents has been a veritable PR nightmare for the president.

Even CBS News, a typically left-leaning news network, struggled to conjure up a defense for the way the White House has handled this controversy.

WATCH: CBS News’ @edokeefe seeks answers from WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, after additional documents with classified markings were found in Pres. Biden’s home. pic.twitter.com/mgLwWuLdZ0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 12, 2023

Biden’s defense that the Wilmington documents were “in a locked garage” and not “sitting out in the street” has not helped the situation.

.@pdoocy: “Classified materials next to your Corvette?

What were you thinking?” President Biden: “I’m going to get a chance to speak on all of this, god-willing, soon…My Corvette’s in a locked garage, okay? So, it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street…” pic.twitter.com/1gVvJo0dfH — CSPAN (@cspan) January 12, 2023

Adding to this entire headache is the manner in which Biden had previously chastised former President Donald Trump about his own episode involving classified documents at Mar-a-Lago during a September episode of “60 Minutes.”

“How that could possibly happen?” Biden had said. “How anyone could be that irresponsible? And I thought, ‘What data was in there that may compromise sources and methods?’”

