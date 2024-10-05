Breaking: This Is Big - 60,000 Trump Supporters Flood Butler, Pennsylvania, as Trump Returns for First Time

As former President Donald Trump returns to the place where his life nearly ended, a crowd estimated to hit 60,000 people is there to welcome him.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office told WPXI-TV it is expecting 50,000 to 60,000 people to attend amid vastly beefed-up security from the July 13 rally that was cut short when Trump was wounded in the first assassination attempt against him.

Rallygoers said the pilgrimage to Butler Saturday is to honor a man of courage

“I think it’s gutsy. It really shows strength to the people that he’s here, and he’s not hiding,” River Jager, 21, of Buffalo, Ohio, said, according to Fox News.

WOW! Take a look from Trump Force One—flying over Butler, Pennsylvania. Let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/Is1JenUGTY — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 5, 2024



“If anyone else got shot at, they would duck away,” he said. “Instead of running off, he got his composure and pulled himself together to show us he was all right.”

Tom Bye, 44, and his daughter Brooke, 19, said Trump is showing courage with his return to Butler

“He’s not afraid. He’s doing it for us. He doesn’t have to. He speaks for the people, the way people speak,” Tom said. “It speaks volumes, he’s not going to run and hide.”

“He’s coming back to show that he’s strong,” Brooke said.

Vendor Billy Bailey said he is glad that what began on July 13 will have an upbeat ending, according to WXPI.

Military veterans and professional parachuters just performed a special show from thousands of feet in the air to land at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylania One of them flew with a giant U.S.A. flag attached to him 🇺🇸 This rally is already SUPER EPIC in every way. pic.twitter.com/36bJuNhEMQ — George (@BehizyTweets) October 5, 2024

“We were here we were right across the street from where the shooter was the first time on July 13th we saw everything that happened we heard the shots,” he said.

“I’m excited about just to return see and let him finish his rally and give the message to the American people and people of Butler,” Bailey said.

Although Trump is keeping his pledge to return, he recognizes that every day is a walk with danger, according to Fox News.

“I’m in a very dangerous position and, sadly, it’s only consequential presidents that this happens to,” he said in a Fox Nation interview with Kellyanne Conway.

“I have a lot of enemies because I’m doing the right thing. This ‘MAGA’ is a great thing because it says it better than anything anybody can say. I want to make America great again, and that’s what we’re doing,” he said.

“We have more support, I think, than anybody’s ever had, and I think we’re going to have a great election,” he said.

