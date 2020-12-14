Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Breaking: Bill Barr Announcement Shakes DC

Attorney General William Barr speaks during a roundtable discussion on Operation Legend, a federal program to help cities combat violent crime in St. Louis.Jeff Roberson / APAttorney General William Barr speaks during a roundtable discussion on Operation Legend, a federal program to help cities combat violent crime in St. Louis. (Jeff Roberson / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published December 14, 2020 at 3:47pm
P Share Print

Attorney General William Barr, one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, is resigning amid lingering tensions with the president over claims of election fraud and the investigation into presumptive president-elect Joe Biden’s son.

Barr went to the White House on Monday, where Trump said he submitted his letter of resignation.

“As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family,” Trump tweeted.

TRENDING: Democratic Representative Demands Pelosi Block 126 Republicans from Being Seated in Congress

Trump has publicly expressed his anger about Barr’s statement to The Associated Press earlier this month that the Justice Department had found no widespread election fraud that would change the outcome of the election.

Trump has also been angry that the Justice Department did not publicly announce it was investigating Hunter Biden ahead of the election, despite department policy against such a pronouncement.

The president said Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, whom he labeled “an outstanding person,” will become acting attorney general.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Breaking: Bill Barr Announcement Shakes DC
'Everything Is at Stake': Hundreds of Millions Poured Into Big-Money Georgia Senate Runoffs
Study: COVID Restrictions Expected To Cause Tens of Thousands of Children To Die of Starvation
South Korea Caves to Pressure from North Korea, Passes Controversial Anti-Free Speech Law
Report: MLB Team Changing 'Offensive' Name After 105 Years
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×