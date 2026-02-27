BREAKING: Bill Clinton Drops Bombshell Statement in Epstein Testimony - Helps Exonerate Trump Completely

During his Friday deposition before the House Oversight Committee, former President Bill Clinton threw cold water on Democratic hopes that could link President Donald Trump to sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In a video posted to X, House Oversight chairman James Comer said that Clinton said that “the president, Trump, has never said anything to me to make me think he was involved, and he meant with Epstein.”

🚨 BREAKING: In a BOMBSHELL MOMENT, Former President Bill Clinton testifies UNDER OATH that President Donald Trump was not involved with Jeffrey Epstein, according to his knowledge “Trump has never said anything to me to make me think he was involved [with Epstein].” WOW! Cue… pic.twitter.com/gAwH2f3KDa — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 27, 2026

As noted by CNN, before the comments in the video clip, Comer said, “I wanted to make a statement, because they’ll probably not mention this when they come out here.

“Ranking Member Garcia asked President Clinton, ‘Should President Trump be called to answer questions from this committee?’ And President Clinton said that’s for you to decide,” Comer said.

Garcia pushed back on Comer’s statement, saying, “I don’t think it’s a complete accurate description.”

“President Clinton did bring up some additional information about some discussions with President Trump. I think that the way Chairman Comer described it, I don’t think it’s a complete accurate description of what actually was said.”

When asked about Clinton being deposed, Trump said, “I don’t like seeing him deposed, but you know, they certainly went after me, a lot more than that.”

“I like him, and I don’t like seeing him deposed,” Trump said.

Trump later said, “I don’t know anything about the Epstein files, you know, I’ve been fully exonerated.”

Trump has long said he had no connections with Epstein beyond moving in a social circle in which Epstein was often a part.

During his opening statement, Clinton said he did nothing wrong

The former president’s deposition comes one day after his wife, Hillary Clinton, was deposed concerning her connections to Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Comer told NBC News that Hillary Clinton deferred many questions to her husband.

“There were at least a dozen times when she said, ‘You’ll have to ask my husband that, I can’t answer that.'” Comer said.

“So we already had a big portfolio of questions for him, and that increased yesterday, so we look forward to that,” he said.

“A lot of the Clinton Global Initiative questions yesterday went unanswered because Ms. Clinton deferred to her husband,” he said.

