BREAKING: Black Smoke Rises as New US Consulate Compound Hit by Iranian Strike

Tehran’s counterattacks continued to wreak havoc in the Middle East Tuesday as the U.S. consulate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, came under fire.

A black pillar of smoke could be seen rising from the consulate’s parking lot following an Iranian drone attack.

Dubai’s government later announced the resulting fire had been contained, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

BREAKING: U.S. Consulate in Dubai was hit by a suspected Iranian drone Thankfully there were 0 casualties and the fire was quickly put out Pray for our brave troops! 🙏pic.twitter.com/F0KrpB4O6w — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 3, 2026

It appears no Americans were killed in the attack, as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that all the embassy’s personnel in Dubai were accounted for.

No injuries resulting from the attack were reported, according to Reuters.

Rubio further noted that U.S. personnel had been withdrawn from the region as Tehran’s counterattacks have escalated.

The consulate strike is just the latest of a series of drone attacks launched by Tehran in recent days.

On Monday night, two Iranian drones attacked the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the nation’s capital.

