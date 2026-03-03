Share
A plume of smoke rises from the port of Jebel Ali Sunday following an Iranian strike in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. News outlets reported Tuesday that a new strike targeted the U.S. consulate compound in the city.
A plume of smoke rises from the port of Jebel Ali Sunday following an Iranian strike in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. News outlets reported Tuesday that a new strike targeted the U.S. consulate compound in the city. (Fadel Senna - AFP / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Black Smoke Rises as New US Consulate Compound Hit by Iranian Strike

 By Michael Austin  March 3, 2026 at 2:43pm
Tehran’s counterattacks continued to wreak havoc in the Middle East Tuesday as the U.S. consulate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, came under fire.

A black pillar of smoke could be seen rising from the consulate’s parking lot following an Iranian drone attack.

Dubai’s government later announced the resulting fire had been contained, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

It appears no Americans were killed in the attack, as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters that all the embassy’s personnel in Dubai were accounted for.

No injuries resulting from the attack were reported, according to Reuters.

Rubio further noted that U.S. personnel had been withdrawn from the region as Tehran’s counterattacks have escalated.

The consulate strike is just the latest of a series of drone attacks launched by Tehran in recent days.

On Monday night, two Iranian drones attacked the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the nation’s capital.

