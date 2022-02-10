Share
News
Bob Saget attended the screening of "MacGruber" in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, 2021.
Breaking
Bob Saget attended the screening of "MacGruber" in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, 2021. (Richard Shotwell - Invision / AP)

Breaking: Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed - It's Not What Authorities Thought

 By Michael Austin  February 9, 2022 at 6:25pm
Share

It appears we now know the cause of Bob Saget’s death.

On Jan. 9 the beloved comedian and actor was found dead, lying face up on his bed in a luxury hotel room in Florida.

Contrary to what many had previously assumed, Saget did not die of a heart attack or stroke.

Reportedly, his cause of death was actually “more shocking and tragic.”

According to an exclusive report from TMZ, the cause of Saget’s death was actually trauma to the head.

Trending:
Sexism Controversy Hits Olympics as 5 Female Ski Jumpers Are Disqualified Over Their Uniforms

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the Saget family said in a statement, according to NBC.

A source “with direct knowledge” told the outlet that Saget hit his head on something, possibly the headboard of his bed.

“There was an obvious bruise on the back of his head,” TMZ reported.

Does this cause of death surprise you?

TMZ’s source went on to say that authorities believe Saget was unaware of how severe the injury was.

Because of this, he got under the covers and fell asleep before seeking out treatment.

“We’re told he never woke up and died from a brain bleed,” TMZ added.

According to the preliminary report on Saget’s death released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 10, there was no sign of foul play at the scene.

Related:
NFL Veteran Arrested on Manslaughter Charges

Saget’s left arm was across his chest, and his right arm was resting on the hotel bed when first responders arrived at the scene on Jan. 9 and pronounced him dead.

That day, Saget was scheduled to check out of his room. When family members were unable to get in touch with him, they contacted the hotel’s security team, which subsequently sent an officer to his room, the Sherriff’s Office’s report said.

The responding officer found Saget cold to the touch and immediately contacted 911.

Saget’s family issued a statement shortly thereafter.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the statement said.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Breaking: Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed - It's Not What Authorities Thought
Alert: DHS Targets Joe Rogan, Trump Supporters - 'Terrorism Threat to US Homeland'
Hunter Biden Laptop Emails Reveal President's Son Backed $120 Million Global Oil Plot: Report
Biden Mulling Lifelong Punishment for Passengers Who Had a Mask 'Incident' While Airborne
Listen: Shaq Unleashes on Forced COVID Vaccines, Smacks Down Reporter Arguing with Him
See more...

Conversation