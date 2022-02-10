It appears we now know the cause of Bob Saget’s death.

On Jan. 9 the beloved comedian and actor was found dead, lying face up on his bed in a luxury hotel room in Florida.

Contrary to what many had previously assumed, Saget did not die of a heart attack or stroke.

Reportedly, his cause of death was actually “more shocking and tragic.”

According to an exclusive report from TMZ, the cause of Saget’s death was actually trauma to the head.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the Saget family said in a statement, according to NBC.

A source “with direct knowledge” told the outlet that Saget hit his head on something, possibly the headboard of his bed.

“There was an obvious bruise on the back of his head,” TMZ reported.

TMZ’s source went on to say that authorities believe Saget was unaware of how severe the injury was.

Because of this, he got under the covers and fell asleep before seeking out treatment.

“We’re told he never woke up and died from a brain bleed,” TMZ added.

According to the preliminary report on Saget’s death released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 10, there was no sign of foul play at the scene.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Saget’s left arm was across his chest, and his right arm was resting on the hotel bed when first responders arrived at the scene on Jan. 9 and pronounced him dead.

That day, Saget was scheduled to check out of his room. When family members were unable to get in touch with him, they contacted the hotel’s security team, which subsequently sent an officer to his room, the Sherriff’s Office’s report said.

The responding officer found Saget cold to the touch and immediately contacted 911.

Saget’s family issued a statement shortly thereafter.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the statement said.

“Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

