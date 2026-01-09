BREAKING: Bodycam Shows Aggressive Renee Good Made Eye Contact with ICE Agent Before Aiming Her Car at Him

Another tragic encounter is being twisted into a political morality play, but new bodycam footage tells the full story.

On Wednesday morning, 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good was driving in a Minneapolis neighborhood that was the site of an active ICE immigration enforcement operation.

Good stopped her vehicle diagonally in the roadway, blocked traffic, and was anything but a passive bystander before she was shot and killed.

In a video obtained by Alpha News and posted on social media platform X Friday, new details emerged.

While leftists and their media allies have painted Good as a terrified mother and poet who was in the wrong place at the wrong time, that does not appear to be the case.

In the new video, ICE agents approached Good’s vehicle and issued lawful orders for her to exit the car. Two agents walked up to the Honda Pilot as Good remained seated in the driver’s seat.

WARNING: The following videos contain images and language that some viewers may find disturbing.

BREAKING: Alpha News has obtained cellphone footage showing perspective of federal agent at center of ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/p2wks0zew0 — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) January 9, 2026

It is the clearest angle available thus far of the encounter.

In the footage, an officer walked past the driver’s side window. Good smiled and said, “That’s fine, dude. I’m not mad at you,” in a sarcastic tone.

Her expression was not fear, but something closely resembling defiance.

At the same time, Good’s lesbian partner taunted the officers surrounding the vehicle from behind the vehicle.

“You want to come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy,” she told the officer.

That taunting was not what caused the shooting, but it matters for context. The situation was already escalating.

The officer who ultimately fired the fatal shot was wearing a camera. His video shows Good receiving a clear, lawful order to exit the vehicle.

She did not comply, nor did she appear to be afraid. She briefly made direct eye contact with the officer positioned in front of the car, and then she gunned the engine:

Full eye contact with the officer. No sign of panic. She wanted to run him over. pic.twitter.com/WGPdlMsbkD — IAmSilky (@IAmVerySilky) January 9, 2026

This was not a flight response from an anxious person. From the video, it looks like a conscious decision to fight.

Of course, before this video evidence was available, activists and media outlets rushed to turn Good into a martyr. Within hours, the left moved to canonize her.

She was described as a terrified mother and poet who panicked during a chaotic moment.

The implication was clear: This was an innocent woman hunted down by federal agents. The latest video destroys that narrative.

It is a tragedy when anyone dies. It is also true that the officer is alive, maybe because he reacted the way he did.

He was in danger and acted to protect himself and others.

