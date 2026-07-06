BREAKING: Bombshell Sex Allegation Hits Platner - Entered Woman's Home Uninvited, 'Forced Himself on Her'

A woman who once dated Democratic Maine Senate nominee Graham Platner told Politico on Monday that he had previously sexually assaulted her.

Amid a wave of rumors that Platner’s campaign was about to be rocked by yet another scandal and claims that he might soon drop out of the race, the outlet dropped a bombshell.

Politico’s Jessica Piper and Adam Wren reported they spoke to an alleged victim who said Platner forced her to have sex with him five years ago.

Platner’s campaign denied the allegation.

In their report, Piper and Wren wrote:

The woman, a 41-year-old Maine resident named Jenny Racicot, detailed the alleged incident to POLITICO in three interviews over the past two weeks. POLITICO also spoke with a man Racicot dated and confided in the years after the alleged incident, and reviewed documents, including emails between Racicot and her therapist and messages between Racicot and an acquaintance whom she warned against getting involved with Platner years before he ran for office.

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Racicot described a November 2021 incident in which an “intoxicated” Platner showed up to her home and, according to Politico, “forced himself on her while she repeatedly told him to stop. She said she cut off contact with him after telling him the encounter was not consensual.”

“I remember him grabbing my pelvis and being really forceful of me,” she said. “I remember the specific moment where I thought to myself, like, ‘This is no longer my choice.’”

Platner’s campaign replied via the following statement:

These allegations are very serious and Graham vigorously denies them. They are also coached and coordinated by out of state establishment operatives. For a year, opponents of this campaign have thrown everything they can at Graham –– calling him a Nazi, a war criminal, and a communist. None of it has been true and this is no different. It is not a coincidence that this story comes a week before the ballot deadline, just as the previous false allegations came a week before the primary. Graham began this campaign to fight for a Maine where everyone is treated with dignity and where Mainers are put first, and no amount of desperate smears will stop this movement from seeing that vision through.

According to numerous reports, Platner’s campaign canceled two events that were scheduled for Monday night.

A third event that had been scheduled for Sunday evening was also called off.

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