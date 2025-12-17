Share
Dan Bongino, seen in a 2022 photo, confirmed to reporters that he is stepping down from his role at the FBI. (Jason Koerner / Getty Images)

Breaking: Bongino Stepping Down as Deputy Director of the FBI

 By Bryan Chai  December 17, 2025 at 4:29pm
In a stunning move that represents the first significant turnover of President Donald Trump’s second term, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is reportedly preparing to step down.

Bongino confirmed the news on his X account:

“I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January,” Bongino posted Wednesday. “I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose. Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you.

“God bless America, and all those who defend Her.”

According to CNN, Trump confirmed Bongino’s departure with reporters earlier in the day.

Interestingly, while Bongino specifically thanked Attorney General Pam Bondi, CNN actually reported that clashes with the AG were a key factor in this decision to step down.

Trump, meanwhile, proffered a different reason for Bongino’s pending leave.

“Oh, Dan, Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show,” he told reporters.

And based on the comments under Bongino’s post, it appears the public wanted him back on his show, as well.

According to CNN, “Bongino has complained both publicly and privately about the tedious nature of the job and the toll it took on his personal life,” further fueling the chatter that he wanted to return to civilian life and resume his successful radio and podcast career.

