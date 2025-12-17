Breaking: Bongino Stepping Down as Deputy Director of the FBI

In a stunning move that represents the first significant turnover of President Donald Trump’s second term, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is reportedly preparing to step down.

Bongino confirmed the news on his X account:

I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January.

I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose.

Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you.

God bless America, and… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) December 17, 2025

“God bless America, and all those who defend Her.”

According to CNN, Trump confirmed Bongino’s departure with reporters earlier in the day.

Interestingly, while Bongino specifically thanked Attorney General Pam Bondi, CNN actually reported that clashes with the AG were a key factor in this decision to step down.

Trump, meanwhile, proffered a different reason for Bongino’s pending leave.

“Oh, Dan, Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show,” he told reporters.

And based on the comments under Bongino’s post, it appears the public wanted him back on his show, as well.

America needs you behind the mic 🇺🇸 Bongino and Rumble armies are ready. — Chris Pavlovski 🏴‍☠️ (@chrispavlovski) December 17, 2025

Can’t wait to see you behind the microphone again brother. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 17, 2025

According to CNN, “Bongino has complained both publicly and privately about the tedious nature of the job and the toll it took on his personal life,” further fueling the chatter that he wanted to return to civilian life and resume his successful radio and podcast career.

