Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, said his country now has no plans to proceed with a trade deal with Beijing after President Donald Trump threatened harsh tariffs.
BREAKING: Canada Backs Down on China Deal After Trump Threatens Carney with Tariffs

 By Johnathan Jones  January 26, 2026 at 11:49am
Canada is backing away from a major trade agreement with China following a direct tariff warning from President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Sunday that Canada now has no plans to proceed with a trade deal with Beijing after the president threatened severe economic retaliation.

“We have no intention of doing that with China or any other nonmarket economy,” Carney said, according to the Associated Press.

“What we have done with China is to rectify some issues that developed in the last couple of years,” he added.

Trump issued the warning Saturday, threatening 100 percent tariffs if Canada moved forward with a trade agreement with China.

“If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life,” the president added, Reuters reported.

Earlier this month, Canada and China reached an initial trade deal that reduced tariffs on, among other items, electric vehicles.

Trump criticized Canada’s prime minister during remarks last week at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

He told Carney that Canada “lives because of the United States.”

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




BREAKING: Canada Backs Down on China Deal After Trump Threatens Carney with Tariffs
