Commentary

Breaking: Canadian Authorities Announce Media Could Be Arrested During Trucker Roundup, Issue Warning to Reporters

 By Randy DeSoto  February 18, 2022 at 12:35pm
In one of the more shocking developments in the Canadian government’s crackdown on the Freedom Convoy, a group of anti-coronavirus mandate protesters, Ottawa police announced Friday that members of the media could be subject to arrest.

In other words, Canadian authorities apparently do not want the world to see what they are doing to clear the protesters from the capital city.

Ottawa police tweeted, “All media who are attending the area, please keep a distance and stay out of police operations for your safety. Anyone found within areas undergoing enforcement may be subject to arrest. There will be a media availability later today.”

This announcement came two days after interim Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell warned the public that his officers are prepared to use methods to clear the protesters that “are not what we are used to seeing in Ottawa.”

The whole point of the media is to hold the government accountable by shining a light on officials’ actions. That’s why our nation’s Founders put freedom of the press in the First Amendment.

The Canadians did the same, placing it in the country’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The document states, “Everyone has the following fundamental freedoms: freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication.”

In response to the Ottawa police announcement, Canadian commentator Andrew Lawton tweeted, “[Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau said Charter rights are not under threat. … Ottawa police are threatening to arrest reporters who don’t ‘keep a distance.’

Freedom of the press is a Charter right.”

Lauren Chen — a popular online personality and commentator who also hails from Canada — tweeted, “Threatening to arrest reporters who cover your crackdown on political dissidents. Amazing.”

On Thursday, Ottawa police arrested convoy leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

Lich was seen being taken away. She expected the arrest, noting that her bank account had been frozen by the government using its emergency powers, declared by Trudeau.

Knowing her arrest was imminent, Lich said in a video posted on social media on Thursday, “I want you to know that I’m not afraid.”

What is happening in Canada should be a warning to all Americans and lovers of liberty the world over.

A fundamental right of the people is to assemble and peacefully protest the actions of their government.

It is also a fundamental right of the people to know what those in authority are doing.

Threatening members of the media with arrest is a violation of that right, which should not be tolerated.

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
